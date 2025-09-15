He built his fortune through state-backed development, and his empire spans ports, logistics, real estate, hotels and global investments.

In a fresh batch of Epstein files released in February 2026, investigations by the US Department of Justice (DOJ) claimed extensive email correspondence between Jeffrey Epstein and Sultan Ahmed bin Sulayem. According to reports, Sulayem corresponded extensively with Epstein for decades and visited his Little Saint James island. Not only about business, but the exchanges are also about women and messages describing his sexual experiences that sometimes included images (redacted from the DOJ files). They also exchanged emails regarding prostitution.



Who is Sultan Ahmed bin Sulayem?



Sulayem hails from a prominent Emirati family with deep ties to Dubai’s ruling establishment. He is chairman and CEO of DP World, one of the world’s largest port operators. He built his fortune through state-backed development, and his empire spans ports, logistics, real estate, hotels and global investments.



What are the explicit exchanges between Jeffrey Epstein and Sultan Ahmed bin Sulayem?



In emails from 2009, Epstein asks Bin Sulayem, "Where are you? Are you ok? I loved the torture video," leading investigators to believe Sulayem may have shared the footage with him. The emails also establish that Sulayem introduced Anil Ambani (Mukesh Ambani's brother) to Epstein in early 2017. In one of the 2017 chains, Sulayem helped arrange for a Russian he described as the “personal masseuse” at Epstein’s “private spa” to work in the spa of a Rixos Hotel in Turkey, so she could gain better experiences.” pieces.

In a rather intimate correspondence in 2015 with Epstein, Sulayem wrote, "This girl is russian father Cypriot mom I met her two years ago she goes to the American university in Dubai.“ "She got engaged but now she back with me. The best sex I ever had amazing body," he added in the mail, according to documents and reporting cited by Bloomberg News.



So far, neither DP World nor Sulayem have publicly commented on the allegations released in the Epstein Files.