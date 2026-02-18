Epstein files: What is JeffTube? New viral ‘YouTube’ for DOJ evidence video archive and how it works

JeffTube, a new video platform launched on February 6, 2026, lets users easily access DOJ-released footage from the Jeffrey Epstein investigation.

A new website called JeffTube has emerged as a unique solution for easily viewing video files from the extensive United States Department of Justice (DOJ) release tied to the investigation of Jeffrey Epstein. Launched on February 6, 2026, the platform has quickly gained attention by turning complex government records into a user-friendly video library.

What is JeffTube?

JeffTube is a video platform designed to host MP4 video files from the DOJ’s public release of over 3.5 million pages of documents related to the Epstein case. The release includes more than 2,000 videos and 180,000 images, all part of the Epstein Files Transparency Act, a legislation requiring public access to unclassified government documents related to Epstein.

The platform simplifies the process of exploring these records. Instead of requiring users to sift through thousands of PDF files, JeffTube presents the footage in a clean, searchable layout that mirrors popular streaming platforms like YouTube. The site was created by Matheus, a developer affiliated with the Midjourney community, in response to the overwhelming traffic and user difficulties accessing the DOJ’s original release.

Why was JeffTube created?

The DOJ’s initial portal, designed to house the released materials, struggled with high traffic, making it challenging for the public to access and view the files. JeffTube was created to provide an easy-to-navigate alternative, offering users a straightforward way to browse and watch the footage without having to deal with the technical challenges of raw document files.

In addition to offering easier access, JeffTube also encourages public engagement by presenting videos in organised playlists, allowing users to view materials in a more structured manner.

Content available on JeffTube

At launch, JeffTube hosted 1,083 videos divided into several categories, including:

Person Cam

Cell Cam

Elevator Cam

Lobby Cam

A significant portion of the videos comes from surveillance footage at the Metropolitan Correctional Centre, where Epstein died in August 2019. The footage includes camera angles from various locations within the facility, allowing visitors to review and analyse footage in ways that feel similar to mainstream streaming platforms.

User experience and reception

JeffTube’s interface mimics YouTube, featuring standard video playback, categorised playlists and commentary sections where users can discuss the content. This familiarity has helped the site gain traction among the public, making it easier for ordinary users to explore the materials without needing specialised knowledge of the original DOJ records.

While many have praised JeffTube for its user-centric design, concerns have also emerged about relying on a third-party platform to access government materials. Despite these concerns, JeffTube has made a complicated and often inaccessible archive more approachable for those seeking information related to the Epstein investigation.