Epstein Files: US Justice Department releases missing documents linked to Donald Trump

Epstein Files: US Justice Department releases missing documents linked to Donald Trump

The US Department of Justice unveiled three parts of FBI interviews with a woman who accused President Donald Trump of sexual assault when she was was between 13 and 15 years old.

Aseem Sharma

Updated : Mar 06, 2026, 07:37 PM IST

The United States Justice Department released three parts of FBI interviews with a woman who said that Donald Trump, the current US President, sexually assaulted her when she was a teenager. The US Justice Department said that some FBI files were missing from the initial release of the Epstein Files as they were wrongly labelled as 'duplicative', and have now been posted online.

In one interview, the woman said that Epstein took her to 'either New York or New Jersey', where she was introduced to Trump. She also claimed that she bit Trump after he forced her to perform oral sex.

Trump denies any wrongdoing

On the other hand, Trump has been constantly denying any wrongdoing, and the White House press secretary Karoline Leavitt called these allegations 'completely baseless'. ''The total baselessness of these accusations is also supported by the obvious fact that Joe Biden’s Department of Justice knew about them for four years and did nothing with them, because they knew President Trump did absolutely nothing wrong. As we have said countless times, President Trump has been totally exonerated by the release of the Epstein Files,'' Leavitt said.

The witness also claimed that she overheard conversations between Epstein and Trump regarding blackmail. She also claimed that Trump talked about 'washing money through casinos'.

Blackmail through explicit pictures

The witness also alleged that Epstein took Polaroid pictures of her during sexual encounters and later blackmailed her mother using them. The woman even claimed that she had between 6 to 20 sexual encounters with Epstein, also alleging that the late convicted sex offender supplied alcohol, marijuana, and cocaine.

