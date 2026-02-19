Viral video: Days after bail from Tihar jail, Rajpal Yadav dances at mehndi ceremony in Uttar Pradesh, attended pre-wedding festivities of...
T20 World Cup 2026: Brian Bennett, Sikandar Raza shine as Zimbabwe stun co-hosts Sri Lanka to top Group B
Epstein Files: This is how King Charles reacted after Andrew Mountbatten-Windsor arrest; What we know so far?
Delhi CM Rekha Gupta, Lt. Governor VK Saxena inaugurates 25 new Atal Canteens in national capital; ensures food with dignity to economically weaker sections
Market Crash today: What dragged Sensex, Nifty lower? Explained in 5 factors
IND-W vs AUS-W: Harmanpreet Kaur creates history, breaks New Zealand legend’s long-standing record
Vikram Bhatt, wife get interim bail in Rs 30 crore fruad case, Supreme Court expresses hope that 'both sides would...'
Compliance Is No Longer Defensive It’s Crypto’s Fastest Growth Lever
Taliban new 'barbaric' rule allows men to beat wives, make domestic violence legal in Afghanistan: 'No broken bones, open wounds..'
SpiceJet gives clarification after Bangladesh restrict airline’s access to its airspace
WORLD
Epstein Files: King Charles' brother Andrew Mountbatten-Windsor has been arrested due to his links with sex offender and paedophile Jefferey Epstein, according to major news agencies. King Charles has given his first reaction on the development.
Epstein Files: King Charles' brother Andrew Mountbatten-Windsor has been arrested due to his links with sex offender and paedophile Jefferey Epstein, according to major news agencies. King Charles has given his first reaction on the development.
He issued a statement over the matter in which the King said that he had learned of the news “with the deepest concern,” and the Royal Family would wholeheartedly support and cooperate with authorities during the investigation. “I have learned with the deepest concern the news about Andrew Mountbatten-Windsor and suspicion of misconduct in public office. What now follows is the full, fair and proper process by which this issue is investigated in the appropriate manner and by the appropriate authorities. In this, as I have said before, they have our full and wholehearted support and co-operation,” he said in the statement.
He further said that the law must take its course. “Let me state clearly: the law must take its course. As this process continues, it would not be right for me to comment further on this matter.” King Charles completed his statement by agreeing that he and his family would continue to carry out their public responsibilities.
British Prime Minister Keir Starmer also reacted by saying that “nobody is above the law”.
The PM also came under fire for appointing Peter Mandelson as the UK ambassador to the US as the latest Epstein files suggested the latter’s link with the sex offender. Though Starmer removed Mandelson in September last year, he is still facing the heat with Labour ministers demanding that he must step down.
Andrew was arrested on his birthday and turned 66 on Thursday. He is the first senior royal to have been arrested in modern times.
The Thames Valley Police have been probing alleged links of Prince Andrew with the late convicted pedophile and claims that he, when Mountbatten-Windsor (Former Prince Andrew) was the then British trade envoy, sent trafficking report to Epstein in 2010. According to the BBC, emails released by the US department reportedly show that Andrew sent reports to Epstein, including one dated November 2010 sent by his then Indian-origin special assistant Amit Patel, related to official trade visits.