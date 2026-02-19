Epstein Files: This is how King Charles reacted after Andrew Mountbatten-Windsor arrest; What we know so far?

Epstein Files: King Charles' brother Andrew Mountbatten-Windsor has been arrested due to his links with sex offender and paedophile Jefferey Epstein, according to major news agencies. King Charles has given his first reaction on the development.

He issued a statement over the matter in which the King said that he had learned of the news “with the deepest concern,” and the Royal Family would wholeheartedly support and cooperate with authorities during the investigation. “I have learned with the deepest concern the news about Andrew Mountbatten-Windsor and suspicion of misconduct in public office. What now follows is the full, fair and proper process by which this issue is investigated in the appropriate manner and by the appropriate authorities. In this, as I have said before, they have our full and wholehearted support and co-operation,” he said in the statement.

He further said that the law must take its course. “Let me state clearly: the law must take its course. As this process continues, it would not be right for me to comment further on this matter.” King Charles completed his statement by agreeing that he and his family would continue to carry out their public responsibilities.

British PM reacts

British Prime Minister Keir Starmer also reacted by saying that “nobody is above the law”.

The PM also came under fire for appointing Peter Mandelson as the UK ambassador to the US as the latest Epstein files suggested the latter’s link with the sex offender. Though Starmer removed Mandelson in September last year, he is still facing the heat with Labour ministers demanding that he must step down.

Andrew was arrested on his birthday and turned 66 on Thursday. He is the first senior royal to have been arrested in modern times.

Andrews’s links with Epstein

The Thames Valley Police have been probing alleged links of Prince Andrew with the late convicted pedophile and claims that he, when Mountbatten-Windsor (Former Prince Andrew) was the then British trade envoy, sent trafficking report to Epstein in 2010. According to the BBC, emails released by the US department reportedly show that Andrew sent reports to Epstein, including one dated November 2010 sent by his then Indian-origin special assistant Amit Patel, related to official trade visits.