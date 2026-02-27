FacebookTwitterYoutubeInstagram
Epstein Files: 'Saw nothing, did nothing', says former US president Bill Clinton

Meet BVP Rao, ex-IAS officer who became a filmmaker, worked with Ilaiyaraaja

Arvind Kejriwal is guilty before the people of Delhi: CM Rekha Gupta

From Virat Kohli to Gautam Gambhir: Top 5 best Indian batters in T20 WC history

How much 'VIROSH' grand wedding cost? Know insights

Shoaib Malik to Salman Ali Agha: Pakistan's best and worst captains at T20 World

World

WORLD

Epstein Files: ‘Saw nothing, did nothing’, says former US president Bill Clinton in testimony to Congress

Former United States President Bill Clinton told Congressmen on Friday that he “did nothing wrong” during his contact with Jeffrey Epstein and saw nothing about his abuse, despite this he faced gruelling hours of investigation by lawmakers over his relationship with Epstein.

Latest News

Vaishali Shastri

Updated : Feb 27, 2026, 11:56 PM IST

Epstein Files: ‘Saw nothing, did nothing’, says former US president Bill Clinton in testimony to Congress
Former US president Bill Clinton testifies knowing nothing about Epstein's scandal
Former United States President Bill Clinton told Congressmen on Friday that he “did nothing wrong” during his contact with Jeffrey Epstein and saw nothing about his abuse, despite this he faced gruelling hours of investigation by lawmakers over his relationship with the disgraced financier from more than two decades ago. 

“I saw nothing, and I did nothing wrong,” the former Democratic president said in a clarification statement he shared on social media at the outside of the deposition. 

The private questioning in Chappaqua, New York, has been the first incident where a former president has been made to testify to Congress. It came a day after Clinton’s wife, former Secretary of State Hillary Clinton, sat with lawmakers for her own questioning. 

Bill Clinton has not been accused of any wrongdoing in the Epstein Files and despite this fact lawmakers are struggling with how to ensure accountability as influential men across the globe are being toppled from high-ranking roles for remaining in constant connections with Epstein after he was convicted in 2008 to state charges in Florida for soliciting prostitution from an underage girl. 

“Men - and women for that matter - of great power and great wealth from all across the world have been able to get away with a lot of heinous crimes and they haven’t been held accountable and they have not even had to answer questions,” said Republican Rep. James Comer, the chair of the House Oversight Committee, before the deposition began Friday. 

Hillary Clinton denied any knowledge of the way Epstein had sexually abused underage girls to Congressmen Thursday and said she did not remember meeting him. However, Bill Clinton will be required to answer questions on the relationship with Epstein which is clearly mentioned in documents and his former girlfriend Ghislaine Maxwell, even if it was from the late 1990s and early 2000s. 

“No one's accusing anyone of any wrongdoing, but I think the American people have a lot of questions,” Comer said.

Find your daily dose of All Latest News including Sports NewsEntertainment NewsLifestyle News, explainers & more. Stay updated, Stay informed- Follow DNA on WhatsApp.
