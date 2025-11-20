FacebookTwitterYoutubeInstagram
Ro Khanna, the Indian-American Democrat from California, emerged as the key force behind the shocking 427–1 House vote compelling the Trump administration to release all classified Epstein Files.

Pramode Mallik

Updated : Nov 20, 2025, 02:03 PM IST

Epstein Files revealed due to THIS Indian-origin politician, know about his Pakistan connection, 2028 Presidential bid
Ro Khanna, Congressman, US. (File Image)
When the House of Representatives approved 427-1 the bill authorizing the Donald Trump administration to release all classified records of the Jeffrey Epstein scandal, called the Epstein Files, all eyes moved to Ro Khanna. The US politician of Indian origin, who represents California's 17th District in the 117th Congress, is the driving force behind the move that forced the recalcitrant US president to reveal everything related to the affair. 

Ro Khanna champions bipartisan US politics

The overwhelming vote stunned the Make America Great Again (MAGA) supporters as well as the progressive forces. Trump loyalist Marjorie Taylor Greene went to the extent of saying that the vote "ripped the MAGA apart." Analysts believe Ro Khanna, a Democrat, was the person who worked tirelessly to stitch a bipartisan coalition that backed the bill. Though the Republican co-sponsor Thomas Massie was not very optimistic, as he described the possibility of success at just 4%, the Democrat from Silicon Valley removed all stops to woo members across the aisle in the House. 

House of Representatives united on Jeffrey Epstein scandal

The House of Representatives vote has put Ro Khanna on a much higher pedestal and in the spotlight of national politics. He believed that politics works when the people across the divide set aside their differences and speak out boldly. On the other hand was Donald Trump, who not only rejected demands to make the Epstein Files public but also tried his best to thwart all attempts in this direction. As the Republicans have complete control over the Congress with a majority in both the House of Representatives and the Senate, Trump was confident of keeping the details of the Epstein scandal under wraps. 

Ro Khanna made a coalition, keeping the Democrats in the background and bringing out the Republicans at the forefront. The strategy worked, and the most unexpected coalition moved rapidly, taking the president by surprise. Haley Robson, a survivor, told journalists, “If it wasn’t for Massie, Marjorie Taylor Greene, and Ro Khanna, I don’t think any of this would have been possible."

Ro Khanna: Political journey

The Democrat served as the Deputy Assistant Secretary in the U.S. Department of Commerce under President Barack Obama from August 8, 2009, to August 2011. After running first in 2014, he defeated eight-term incumbent Democratic representative Mike Honda in the general election on November 8, 2016. The Indian-origin politician from Silicon Valley endorsed Bernie Sanders in the 2016 Presidential Election. Ro Khanna co-chaired the Bernie Sanders 2020 presidential campaign.

Ro Khanna joins Congressional Pakistan Caucus

Despite being of Indian origin, Ro Khanna joined the Congressional Pakistan Caucus in 2019. He claimed it would promote better ties between India and Pakistan and encourage the pluralistic ideals for Hindus and Muslims. The Hindu American Foundation slammed him after he said, "It is the duty of every American politician of Hindu faith to stand for pluralism, reject Hindutva, and speak for equal rights for Hindus, Muslims, Sikhs, Buddhists, and Christians."

Ro Khanna: 2028 Presidential Election

He has never hidden his intentions and ambition for a bigger role. Analysts believe he is most likely to contest the 2028 Presidential Election. He is most likely to get the endorsement of former US President Barack Obama.

