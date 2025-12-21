FacebookTwitterYoutubeInstagram
Advertisement
Headlines

'Needed someone to...': KKR head coach Abhishek Nayar reason behind picking Cameron Green in IPL 2026 Auction

Epstein Files Released: Why big names like Trump, Clinton, Michael Jackson, British royal appear, but proof of wrongdoing remains absent

Bad news for Passengers, India Railways announces fare hike, long distance train journeys to become expensive from..., check new prices here

IND vs PAK U-19 Asia Cup 2025: Pakistan opener Sameer Minhas slams 71-ball century against India in crucial final match

Are you sleeping till late on weekends? Here’s how you could be harming your brain right now

Bangladesh Violence: Osman Hadi's radical Inquilab Mancha issues ULTIMATUM to Muhammad Yunus' government, says, 'if killers not arrested till...'

Another Asia Cup trophy drama? Mohsin Naqvi likely to attend U-19 Final between India and Pakistan

Ed Sheeran flaunts ripped physique after losing 14 kgs: Know how fatherhood and healthier lifestyle transformed him

Dense fog in Delhi-NCR disrupts travel plans, over 200 flights delayed, train operations hit, here's all you need to know

Sonam Bajwa’s soft gold Anarkali: Effortless elegance and quiet charm in modern traditional fashion, SEE pics

  • LATEST
  • WEBSTORY
  • TRENDING
'Needed someone to...': KKR head coach Abhishek Nayar reason behind picking Cameron Green in IPL 2026 Auction

'Needed someone to...': KKR head coach Abhishek Nayar reason behind picking Came

Epstein Files Released: Why big names like Trump, Clinton, Michael Jackson, British royal appear, but proof of wrongdoing remains absent

Epstein Files Released: Why big names like Trump, Clinton, Michael Jackson...

Bad news for Passengers, India Railways announces fare hike, long distance train journeys to become expensive from..., check new prices here

Bad news for Passengers, India Railways announces fare hike, long distance train

  • PHOTOS
  • VIDEOS
  • ENTERTAINMENT
Durandhar Yalina’s Fashion decoded: Sara Arjun’s 5 stunning looks in film, SEE pic

Durandhar Yalina’s Fashion decoded: Sara Arjun’s 5 stunning looks in film

Bollywood moms and their top health secrets: From Katrina Kaif to Sshura Khan, here's how celebs stay fit after motherhood

From Katrina Kaif to Sshura Khan, here's how celebs stay fit after motherhood

Kriti Sanon stuns in elegant lavender: From dreamy gowns to graceful saree looks; See pics

Kriti Sanon stuns in elegant lavender: From dreamy gowns to graceful saree

HomeWorld

WORLD

Epstein Files Released: Why big names like Trump, Clinton, Michael Jackson, British royal appear, but proof of wrongdoing remains absent

The first tranche of Epstein files names Bill Clinton, Donald Trump and Prince Andrew, but offers no proof of wrongdoing. Redactions raise fresh questions.

Latest News

Pramode Mallik

Updated : Dec 21, 2025, 01:34 PM IST

Epstein Files Released: Why big names like Trump, Clinton, Michael Jackson, British royal appear, but proof of wrongdoing remains absent
Bill Clinton in Epstein Files.
Add DNA as a Preferred Source

TRENDING NOW

Former President Bill Clinton, former British Prince Andrew, singers Mick Jagger and Michael Jackson, Virgin Atlantic chief Richard Brasnan. These and many more famous names were found in the first tranche of documents related to Jeffrey Epstein, released by the US Department of Justice. These are not shocking; rather, these were highly anticipated after the US Congress approved the law mandating the files to be released. However, being named in the file or found pictured there is not proof of any wrongdoing. However, the DoJ has said that it would not be able to release all the files. The Democrats and some of the Republicans have criticized the department for not leasing everything. Secondly, many of the files have been redacted. 

(Bill Clinton with Jeffrey Epstein)

Bill Clinton in Epstein photos

Bill Clinton has been featured in numerous photographs. In one such image, he can be seen in a swimming pool, yet another picture shows him lying on his back with his hands behind his head in what appears to be a hot tub. The former US president was photographed many times with Jeffrey Epstein in 1999 and 2000. However, none of the victims accuse him of any wrongdoing. They also denied having knowledge of his sex offending. 

Epstein files controversy

Clinton spokesperson Angel Urena wrote on social media X, "There are two types of people here. The first group knew nothing and cut Epstein off before his crimes came to light. The second group continued relationships with him after." He added, "We're in the first. No amount of stalling by people in the second group will change that."

Donald Trump Epstein

Incumbent US President Donald Trump also appears in the first tranche of the documents released by the Department of Justice. According to the court documents, Epstein introduced a 14-year-old girl to him at his Mar-a-Lago resort in Florida in the 1990s. Epstein allegedly elbowed Trump and "playfully asked him," in reference to the girl, "this is a good one, right?" According to the lawsuit filed against Epstein's estate and Ghislaine Maxwell in 2020, Trump smiled and nodded in agreement. The victim later alleged she was groomed and abused by Epstein over many years. However, she makes no accusations against Trump in the court filing.

Prince Andrew in Epstein files

In a picture released by the US DoJ, British royal Andrew Mountbatten-Windsor is seen apparently lying across five people, whose faces are redacted. Epstein's convicted co-conspirator, Ghislaine Maxwell, is seen standing behind them. Epstein does not appear in the image. Andrew has denied any wrongdoing and claimed he did not "see, witness, or suspect any behavior of the sort that subsequently led to his arrest and conviction."

In some of the pictures released by the US DoJ, Hollywood stars like Michael Jackson, Mick Jagger, and Diana Ross can also be seen. 

(Ghislaine Maxwell at 10 Downing Street.)

Ghislaine Maxwell at 10, Downing Street?

In one of the photos, Ghislaine Maxwell is seen posing in front of 10 Downing Street. There is no context, and it is unclear why she is there or when the image was taken. It is also not clear who was the prime minister of the UK at the time, or in what capacity Maxwell was visiting Downing Street. However, whatever has been released is just the tip of the iceberg. More than 550 pages of the files released on Friday were fully redacted. The officials were allowed to redact materials to protect the identity of victims or anything related to an active criminal investigation. But they were required by law to explain such redactions, which have not yet been done.

Find your daily dose of All Latest News including Sports NewsEntertainment NewsLifestyle News, explainers & more. Stay updated, Stay informed- Follow DNA on WhatsApp.
Read More
Advertisement
POPULAR STORIES
'Needed someone to...': KKR head coach Abhishek Nayar reason behind picking Cameron Green in IPL 2026 Auction
'Needed someone to...': KKR head coach Abhishek Nayar reason behind picking Came
Epstein Files Released: Why big names like Trump, Clinton, Michael Jackson, British royal appear, but proof of wrongdoing remains absent
Epstein Files Released: Why big names like Trump, Clinton, Michael Jackson...
Bad news for Passengers, India Railways announces fare hike, long distance train journeys to become expensive from..., check new prices here
Bad news for Passengers, India Railways announces fare hike, long distance train
IND vs PAK U-19 Asia Cup 2025: Pakistan opener Sameer Minhas slams 71-ball century against India in crucial final match
Pakistan opener Sameer Minhas slams 71-ball century against India
Are you sleeping till late on weekends? Here’s how you could be harming your brain right now
Are you sleeping till late on weekends? Here’s how it harm your brain
MORE
Advertisement
MOST VIEWED
Durandhar Yalina’s Fashion decoded: Sara Arjun’s 5 stunning looks in film, SEE pic
Durandhar Yalina’s Fashion decoded: Sara Arjun’s 5 stunning looks in film
Bollywood moms and their top health secrets: From Katrina Kaif to Sshura Khan, here's how celebs stay fit after motherhood
From Katrina Kaif to Sshura Khan, here's how celebs stay fit after motherhood
Kriti Sanon stuns in elegant lavender: From dreamy gowns to graceful saree looks; See pics
Kriti Sanon stuns in elegant lavender: From dreamy gowns to graceful saree
Dhurandhar 2: Will Bade Sahab's identity be revealed? Here's all you need to know about Aditya Dhar, Ranveer Singh's film; release date, plot and more
Dhurandhar 2 Bade Sahab identity all you need to know about Ranveer Singh film
Epstein Files RELEASED: From Bill Clinton in Pool to Michael Jackson with Jeffrey Epstein, Ex-Prince Andrew lying on lap, fresh batch of photos published
Epstein Files RELEASED: From Bill Clinton in Pool to Michael Jackson...
MORE
MOST WATCHED
MORE
DNA ORIGNALS
DNA TV Show: Shifting Lok Sabha polls 2024 focus from development to religion
DNA TV Show: Focus of Lok Sabha polls 2024 shifting from development to religion
DNA TV Show: Amit Shah's doctored video exposes 'deepfakes', a new threat to diverse society
DNA TV Show: Amit Shah's doctored video exposes 'deepfakes' a new threat
DNA TV Show: Analysis of child traffickers' modus operandi in Delhi
DNA TV Show: Analysis of child traffickers' modus operandi in Delhi
DNA Exclusive: Ugly 'Car-Nama' exposed! Showrooms charge extra for delivering cars of high waiting period
DNA Exclusive: Ugly 'Car-Nama' exposed! Showrooms charge extra for delivering ca
DNA Exclusive: India's first Twitter user on her 16-year Twitter journey and Elon Musk's 'adventures'
DNA Exclusive: India's first Twitter user on her 16-year Twitter journey
MORE
Advertisement