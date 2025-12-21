Epstein Files Released: Why big names like Trump, Clinton, Michael Jackson, British royal appear, but proof of wrongdoing remains absent

The first tranche of Epstein files names Bill Clinton, Donald Trump and Prince Andrew, but offers no proof of wrongdoing. Redactions raise fresh questions.

Former President Bill Clinton, former British Prince Andrew, singers Mick Jagger and Michael Jackson, Virgin Atlantic chief Richard Brasnan. These and many more famous names were found in the first tranche of documents related to Jeffrey Epstein, released by the US Department of Justice. These are not shocking; rather, these were highly anticipated after the US Congress approved the law mandating the files to be released. However, being named in the file or found pictured there is not proof of any wrongdoing. However, the DoJ has said that it would not be able to release all the files. The Democrats and some of the Republicans have criticized the department for not leasing everything. Secondly, many of the files have been redacted.

(Bill Clinton with Jeffrey Epstein)

Bill Clinton in Epstein photos

Bill Clinton has been featured in numerous photographs. In one such image, he can be seen in a swimming pool, yet another picture shows him lying on his back with his hands behind his head in what appears to be a hot tub. The former US president was photographed many times with Jeffrey Epstein in 1999 and 2000. However, none of the victims accuse him of any wrongdoing. They also denied having knowledge of his sex offending.

Epstein files controversy

Clinton spokesperson Angel Urena wrote on social media X, "There are two types of people here. The first group knew nothing and cut Epstein off before his crimes came to light. The second group continued relationships with him after." He added, "We're in the first. No amount of stalling by people in the second group will change that."

On-the-record statement from White House Chief of Staff Susie Wiles. pic.twitter.com/M9oTj0XlKK — Angel Ureña (@angelurena) December 16, 2025

Donald Trump Epstein

Incumbent US President Donald Trump also appears in the first tranche of the documents released by the Department of Justice. According to the court documents, Epstein introduced a 14-year-old girl to him at his Mar-a-Lago resort in Florida in the 1990s. Epstein allegedly elbowed Trump and "playfully asked him," in reference to the girl, "this is a good one, right?" According to the lawsuit filed against Epstein's estate and Ghislaine Maxwell in 2020, Trump smiled and nodded in agreement. The victim later alleged she was groomed and abused by Epstein over many years. However, she makes no accusations against Trump in the court filing.

Prince Andrew in Epstein files

In a picture released by the US DoJ, British royal Andrew Mountbatten-Windsor is seen apparently lying across five people, whose faces are redacted. Epstein's convicted co-conspirator, Ghislaine Maxwell, is seen standing behind them. Epstein does not appear in the image. Andrew has denied any wrongdoing and claimed he did not "see, witness, or suspect any behavior of the sort that subsequently led to his arrest and conviction."

In some of the pictures released by the US DoJ, Hollywood stars like Michael Jackson, Mick Jagger, and Diana Ross can also be seen.

(Ghislaine Maxwell at 10 Downing Street.)

Ghislaine Maxwell at 10, Downing Street?

In one of the photos, Ghislaine Maxwell is seen posing in front of 10 Downing Street. There is no context, and it is unclear why she is there or when the image was taken. It is also not clear who was the prime minister of the UK at the time, or in what capacity Maxwell was visiting Downing Street. However, whatever has been released is just the tip of the iceberg. More than 550 pages of the files released on Friday were fully redacted. The officials were allowed to redact materials to protect the identity of victims or anything related to an active criminal investigation. But they were required by law to explain such redactions, which have not yet been done.