Epstein Files RELEASED: Second batch of 30000 pages of documents published by DOJ, says ‘sensationalist’ claims against US President Donald Trump are…

The United States Department of Justice on Tuesday released 30,000 more pages of documents related to Jeffrey Epstein, while noting that some of these documents contain "untrue" claims made against President Donald Trump.
In an X post, the DOJ claimed that the documents against Donald Trump are "false" and would have been "weaponised" against him. "The Department of Justice has officially released nearly 30,000 more pages of documents related to Jeffrey Epstein. Some of these documents contain untrue and sensationalist claims made against President Trump that were submitted to the FBl right before the 2020 election. To be clear: the claims are unfounded and false, and if they had a shred of credibility, they certainly would have been weaponised against President Trump already.
Nevertheless, out of our commitment to the law and transparency, the DOJ is releasing these documents with the legally required protections for Epstein's victims," the DOJ wrote on X.
A 2021 subpoena to the Mar-a-Lago Club, founded by Trump in 1995, is also among the documents, as reported by CNN. The subpoena relates to a probe into Epstein's former girlfriend and convicted accomplice, Ghislaine Maxwell.
The documents also include a letter signed by "J Epstein," which was sent to convicted sex offender Larry Nassar in the same month Epstein died by suicide in 2019.
The letter, as reported by CNN, makes references to Trump without explicitly naming him. The letter contains the phrase "our president."
However, the DOJ said that the Federal Bureau of Investigation (FBI) has confirmed that the letter is fake. DOJ noted that writing in the letter does not appear to match that of Epstein's, and the letter was postmarked three days after his death.
DOJ wrote on X, "The FBI has confirmed this alleged letter from Jeffrey Epstein to Larry Nassar is FAKE. The fake letter was received by the jail and flagged for the FBI at the time. The FBI made this conclusion based on the following facts: The writing does not appear to match Jeffrey Epstein's. The letter was postmarked three days after Epstein's death, out of Northern Virginia, when he was jailed in New York. The return address did not list the jail where Epstein was held and did not include his inmate number, which is required for outgoing mail."
“This fake letter serves as a reminder that just because a document is released by the Department of Justice does not make the allegations or claims within the document factual. Nevertheless, the DOJ will continue to release all material required by law," the department said.
The Epstein Files is a set of documents containing the names, photographs, letters and other dealings related to Jeffrey Epstein, who was charged with the offence of sex trafficking of minors.
