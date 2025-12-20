Epstein Files RELEASED: Michael Jackson, Richard Branson, Bill Clinton, Diana Ross, Chris Tucker named in fresh batch of documents, photographs published by DOJ

The US justice department has released heavily ‘redacted’ files related to its investigations into late sex offender Jeffrey Epstein. The newly released files that feature Michael Jackson, Richard Branson, Bill Clinton, Diana Ross, Chris Tucker.

The US justice department has released heavily ‘redacted’ files related to its investigations into late sex offender Jeffrey Epstein, as it faced a legal deadline to release the files by Friday.

The newly released files that feature Michael Jackson, Richard Branson, Bill Clinton, Diana Ross, Chris Tucker and other people whose identities have been shielded. However, the photos do not suggest any wrongdoing by these celebrities related to Epstein’s crimes.

Jeffrey Epstein, a wealthy financier and convicted sex offender, was found dead in his jail cell in 2019 while awaiting trial on federal sex trafficking charges. His death was ruled a suicide by hanging, but many questions and conspiracy theories surround the circumstances of his death.

Who are in the newly released Epstein files?

Photographs of several famous faces have been released in a new batch of the Epstein files, including former US President Bill Clinton and musicians Mick Jagger and Michael Jackson. US President Donald Trump, who was a close friend to Jeffrey Epstein, his name is hardly mentioned in the Epstein files.

In one of the photographs of former President Bill Clinton, he is in a swimming pool with Ghislaine Maxwell and another person whose face is blocked out. In another photograph, Bill Clinton is seen with singers Michael Jackson and Diana Ross.

In two of the photos, Bill Clinton was seen with woman. Their faces were blocked out.

In a newly released photograph by DOJ, Michael Jackson can be seen standing with Jeffrey Epstein.