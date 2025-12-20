FacebookTwitterYoutubeInstagram
Advertisement
Headlines

Epstein Files RELEASED: Jeffrey Epstein’s ‘close friend’ US President Donald Trump’s name rarely mentioned in newly published photos, documents by DOJ

Good News for Delhi-NCR residents: Greater Noida to Jewar Airport just in minutes, THESE new flyovers to cut short travel time, check here to know details

Taiwan: 3 people killed after mass stabbing attack in capital Taipei

After Operation Sindoor, Indian Army set to buy 850 kamikaze drones worth Rs..., how will they benefit Indian defence force?

After Birch, Curlie's, another popular Goa nightclub, sealed due to..., was earlier linked to high-profile death case, check details

Bangladesh violence: Sharif Osman Hadi to be buried next to national poet Kazi Nazrul Islam tomorrow

IND vs SA 5th T20I: Tilak Varma, Hardik Pandya, Varun Chakaravarthy star as India beat South Africa by 30 runs; win series 3-1

'Will shake entire...': What Bangladesh leader Sharif Osman Hadi's shooter told his girlfriend

Watch: Hardik Pandya blows flying kisses to girlfriend Mahieka Sharma after smashing India's second-fastest T20I fifty

Virat Kohli returns after 15 Years; Ishant Sharma included as Rishabh Pant to lead Delhi's star-studded Vijay Hazare Trophy squad

  • LATEST
  • WEBSTORY
  • TRENDING
Epstein Files RELEASED: Jeffrey Epstein’s ‘close friend’ US President Donald Trump’s name rarely mentioned in newly published photos, documents by DOJ

Epstein Files RELEASED: Jeffrey Epstein’s ‘close friend’ US President Donald…

Good News for Delhi-NCR residents: Greater Noida to Jewar Airport just in minutes, THESE new flyovers to cut short travel time, check here to know details

Good News for Delhi-NCR residents: Greater Noida to Jewar Airport just in minute

Taiwan: 3 people killed after mass stabbing attack in capital Taipei

Taiwan: 3 killed after mass stabbing attack in capital Taipei

  • PHOTOS
  • VIDEOS
  • ENTERTAINMENT
Friday OTT Releases (December 19, 2025): Latest movies, web series to watch on Netflix, Prime Video, JioHotstar, Zee5 and other OTT platforms

Friday OTT Releases (December 19, 2025): Latest movies, web series to watch on N

From Akshaye Khanna in Dhurandar to Vicky Kaushal in Chhaava, Bollywood actors who reinvented themselves with impactful performances in 2025

Bollywood actors who reinvented themselves with impactful performances in 2025

Alia Bhatt turns Christmas host in chic black dress, celebrates with Soni Razdan, Shaheen Bhatt, Neetu Kapoor; SEE PICS

Alia Bhatt turns Christmas host in chic black dress, celebrates with Soni Razdan

HomeWorld

WORLD

Epstein Files RELEASED: Jeffrey Epstein’s ‘close friend’ US President Donald Trump’s name rarely mentioned in newly published photos, documents by DOJ

US President Donald Trump's name is rarely mentioned in the batch of Jeffrey Epstein files that his Justice Department released on Friday, based on a preliminary New York Times scan of thousands of documents and hundreds of photographs.

Latest News

Vanshika Tyagi

Updated : Dec 20, 2025, 07:10 AM IST | Edited by : Vanshika Tyagi

Epstein Files RELEASED: Jeffrey Epstein’s ‘close friend’ US President Donald Trump’s name rarely mentioned in newly published photos, documents by DOJ
Add DNA as a Preferred Source

TRENDING NOW

US President Donald Trump's name is rarely mentioned in the batch of Jeffrey Epstein files that his Justice Department released on Friday, based on a preliminary New York Times scan of thousands of documents and hundreds of photographs.

Trump and Financier Jeffrey Epstein were close friends for years, The Times has reported, and Trump's initial refusal to release federal files related to investigations into Epstein sparked speculation about whether those files featured Trump. His allies have previously confirmed that his name appears in the files about Epstein.

The files that The Times initially reviewed on Friday were heavily redacted. Those that were visible included scattered references to or images of Trump. Most of the photos were already public, including shots of him and Melania Trump with Epstein and Epstein's longtime associate Ghislaine Maxwell. Written references to Trump came up in Epstein's address book and flight logs, as well as a message book in which Epstein's assistants let him know about missed phone calls.

Versions of those documents were already public. Trump's name also comes up in interviews with Maxwell, transcripts that the Justice Department had previously made public and rereleased on Friday.

In a 2016 deposition, Alan Dershowitz, who served as one of Epstein's criminal defense lawyers, said that he had seen Trump at Epstein's home. He didn't provide specifics.

Trump has repeatedly downplayed his relationship with Epstein, including by saying that he cut ties with Epstein in the early 2000s after Epstein recruited one of his employees from his Mar-a-Lago estate in Florida.

The scarce mentions of Trump are in stark contrast to references to former President Bill Clinton. The Justice Department released dozens of photos of Clinton in various settings, including one of him in a hot tub.

Todd Blanche, a top Justice Department official, said on Friday that the administration would continue to release a large volume of Epstein documents in the weeks ahead after those files had been reviewed to redact references to possible victims of Epstein, a convicted sex offender, as reported by New York Times.

(ANI inputs)

Find your daily dose of All Latest News including Sports NewsEntertainment NewsLifestyle News, explainers & more. Stay updated, Stay informed- Follow DNA on WhatsApp.
Read More
Advertisement
POPULAR STORIES
Epstein Files RELEASED: Jeffrey Epstein’s ‘close friend’ US President Donald Trump’s name rarely mentioned in newly published photos, documents by DOJ
Epstein Files RELEASED: Jeffrey Epstein’s ‘close friend’ US President Donald…
Good News for Delhi-NCR residents: Greater Noida to Jewar Airport just in minutes, THESE new flyovers to cut short travel time, check here to know details
Good News for Delhi-NCR residents: Greater Noida to Jewar Airport just in minute
Taiwan: 3 people killed after mass stabbing attack in capital Taipei
Taiwan: 3 killed after mass stabbing attack in capital Taipei
After Operation Sindoor, Indian Army set to buy 850 kamikaze drones worth Rs..., how will they benefit Indian defence force?
After Operation Sindoor, Indian Army set to buy 850 kamikaze drones worth Rs...,
After Birch, Curlie's, another popular Goa nightclub, sealed due to..., was earlier linked to high-profile death case, check details
After Birch, Curlie's, another popular Goa nightclub, sealed
MORE
Advertisement
MOST VIEWED
Friday OTT Releases (December 19, 2025): Latest movies, web series to watch on Netflix, Prime Video, JioHotstar, Zee5 and other OTT platforms
Friday OTT Releases (December 19, 2025): Latest movies, web series to watch on N
From Akshaye Khanna in Dhurandar to Vicky Kaushal in Chhaava, Bollywood actors who reinvented themselves with impactful performances in 2025
Bollywood actors who reinvented themselves with impactful performances in 2025
Alia Bhatt turns Christmas host in chic black dress, celebrates with Soni Razdan, Shaheen Bhatt, Neetu Kapoor; SEE PICS
Alia Bhatt turns Christmas host in chic black dress, celebrates with Soni Razdan
In pics: Shah Rukh Khan, Amitabh Bachchan, Abhishek Bachchan, Aishwarya Rai, Karan Johar, Kareena Kapoor at Dhirubhai Ambani International School annual day
In pics: SRK, Bachchans, KJo at Dhirubhai Ambani International School annual day
IN PICS: Jeffrey Epstein's elite circle allegedly include Noam Chomsky, Sergey Brin, Woody Allen; Know who are they and how are they linked?
IN PICS: Jeffrey Epstein's elite circle allegedly include name
MORE
MOST WATCHED
MORE
DNA ORIGNALS
DNA TV Show: Shifting Lok Sabha polls 2024 focus from development to religion
DNA TV Show: Focus of Lok Sabha polls 2024 shifting from development to religion
DNA TV Show: Amit Shah's doctored video exposes 'deepfakes', a new threat to diverse society
DNA TV Show: Amit Shah's doctored video exposes 'deepfakes' a new threat
DNA TV Show: Analysis of child traffickers' modus operandi in Delhi
DNA TV Show: Analysis of child traffickers' modus operandi in Delhi
DNA Exclusive: Ugly 'Car-Nama' exposed! Showrooms charge extra for delivering cars of high waiting period
DNA Exclusive: Ugly 'Car-Nama' exposed! Showrooms charge extra for delivering ca
DNA Exclusive: India's first Twitter user on her 16-year Twitter journey and Elon Musk's 'adventures'
DNA Exclusive: India's first Twitter user on her 16-year Twitter journey
MORE
Advertisement