Epstein Files Released: From Clinton and Trump to Prince Andrew and Michael Jackson, full List of prominent names

From politicians like former US President Bill Clinton to incumbent Donald Trump to the British royal Prince Andrew to singers like Michael Jackson and Mick Jagger to Virgin Atlantic chief Richard Brasnan, many important, powerful, and popular names were found in the first tranche of the files related to Jeffrey Epstein, released by the US Department of Justice. Here are some of them:

Politicians

Donald Trump – US President

Bill Clinton – Former US President

Robert F Kennedy Jr – US Health Secretary

Larry Summers – Former Treasury Secretary & Harvard President

Royals

Former Prince Andrew, Duke of York—Brother of King Charles III

Sarah Ferguson—Duchess of York

Journalists, Authors

Michael Wolff – Journalist, columnist and author

Peggy Siegal – Publicist

Noam Chomsky – Linguist and professor

(Prince Andrew on laps of five persons.)

Judiciary, Finance

Alan Dershowitz – LawyerGlenn Dubin – Hedge fund manager

Eva Andersson-Dubin – Former Miss Sweden, Glenn Dubin's wife

Les Wexner – Founder of L Brands

Abigail Wexner – Wife of Les Wexner

Kathryn Ruemmler – Former White House Counsel

Business, Tech Giants



Elon Musk – Billionaire entrepreneur

Peter Thiel – Billionaire investor

Tom Pritzker – Tycoon and philanthropist

Jean-Luc Brunel – Former modelling agent

Frederic Fekkai – Celebrity hairstylist

Alexandra Fekkai – Son of Frederic Fekkai

Media, Entertainment

Michael Jackson – Pop star

Mick Jagger – frontman of Rolling Stones

Courtney Love – Singer

Naomi Campbell – Model

Chris Tucker – Actor/Comedian

Marla Maples – Trump's former wife

Tiffany Trump – Daughter of Donald Trump & Marla Maples

(Ghislaine Maxwell at 10 Downing Street.)

Epstein' associates

Ghislaine Maxwell – Epstein's former girlfriend, convicted

Sarah Kellen – Former assistant, unindicted co-conspirator

Adriana Mucinska – Former assistant, unindicted co-conspirator

Nadia Marcinkova – Friend/associate, unindicted co-conspirator

Jo Jo Fontanella – Butler

Brent Tindall – Chef

Mark Epstein – Jeffrey Epstein's brother

Emmy Taylor – Maxwell's former assistant

However, being named in the file or found pictured there is not proof of any wrongdoing. However, the DoJ has said that it would not be able to release all the files. The Democrats and some of the Republicans have criticized the department for not leasing everything.