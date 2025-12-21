Epstein Files Released: From Clinton and Trump to Prince Andrew and Michael Jackson, full List of prominent names
Anil Kapoor credits Feroz Khan for success of Welcome, admits Akshay Kumar-starrer was stuck, and late actor saved movie: 'Picutre yehi ruk jaati'
Dhurandhar casting director on Akshaye Khanna's reaction after hearing film's script, what makes him bigger than any stars: 'Woh aise logon mein se nahi hain jo...'
Do you know how much Lionel Messi earned from his GOAT India Tour? Organiser spills the beans
'Needed someone to...': KKR head coach Abhishek Nayar reason behind picking Cameron Green in IPL 2026 Auction
Epstein Files Released: Why big names like Trump, Clinton, Michael Jackson, British royal appear, but proof of wrongdoing remains absent
Bad news for Passengers, Indian Railways announces fare hike, long distance train journeys to become expensive from..., check new prices here
IND vs PAK U-19 Asia Cup 2025: Pakistan opener Sameer Minhas slams 71-ball century against India in crucial final match
Are you sleeping till late on weekends? Here’s how you could be harming your brain right now
Bangladesh Violence: Osman Hadi's radical Inquilab Mancha issues ULTIMATUM to Muhammad Yunus' government, says, 'if killers not arrested till...'
WORLD
From Bill Clinton and Donald Trump to Prince Andrew and Michael Jackson, the Epstein files name many powerful figures—but allege no wrongdoing.
From politicians like former US President Bill Clinton to incumbent Donald Trump to the British royal Prince Andrew to singers like Michael Jackson and Mick Jagger to Virgin Atlantic chief Richard Brasnan, many important, powerful, and popular names were found in the first tranche of the files related to Jeffrey Epstein, released by the US Department of Justice. Here are some of them:
Donald Trump – US President
Bill Clinton – Former US President
Robert F Kennedy Jr – US Health Secretary
Larry Summers – Former Treasury Secretary & Harvard President
Former Prince Andrew, Duke of York—Brother of King Charles III
Sarah Ferguson—Duchess of York
Michael Wolff – Journalist, columnist and author
Peggy Siegal – Publicist
Noam Chomsky – Linguist and professor
(Prince Andrew on laps of five persons.)
Alan Dershowitz – LawyerGlenn Dubin – Hedge fund manager
Eva Andersson-Dubin – Former Miss Sweden, Glenn Dubin's wife
Les Wexner – Founder of L Brands
Abigail Wexner – Wife of Les Wexner
Kathryn Ruemmler – Former White House Counsel
Elon Musk – Billionaire entrepreneur
Peter Thiel – Billionaire investor
Tom Pritzker – Tycoon and philanthropist
Jean-Luc Brunel – Former modelling agent
Frederic Fekkai – Celebrity hairstylist
Alexandra Fekkai – Son of Frederic Fekkai
Media, Entertainment
Michael Jackson – Pop star
Mick Jagger – frontman of Rolling Stones
Courtney Love – Singer
Naomi Campbell – Model
Chris Tucker – Actor/Comedian
Marla Maples – Trump's former wife
Tiffany Trump – Daughter of Donald Trump & Marla Maples
(Ghislaine Maxwell at 10 Downing Street.)
Ghislaine Maxwell – Epstein's former girlfriend, convicted
Sarah Kellen – Former assistant, unindicted co-conspirator
Adriana Mucinska – Former assistant, unindicted co-conspirator
Nadia Marcinkova – Friend/associate, unindicted co-conspirator
Jo Jo Fontanella – Butler
Brent Tindall – Chef
Mark Epstein – Jeffrey Epstein's brother
Emmy Taylor – Maxwell's former assistant
However, being named in the file or found pictured there is not proof of any wrongdoing. However, the DoJ has said that it would not be able to release all the files. The Democrats and some of the Republicans have criticized the department for not leasing everything.