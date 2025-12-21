FacebookTwitterYoutubeInstagram
Epstein Files Released: From Clinton and Trump to Prince Andrew and Michael Jackson, full List of prominent names

From Bill Clinton and Donald Trump to Prince Andrew and Michael Jackson, the Epstein files name many powerful figures—but allege no wrongdoing.

DNA Web Team

Updated : Dec 21, 2025, 01:51 PM IST

Epstein Files Released: From Clinton and Trump to Prince Andrew and Michael Jackson, full List of prominent names
Bill Clinton with Jeffrey Epstein.
    From politicians like former US President Bill Clinton to incumbent Donald Trump to the British royal Prince Andrew to singers like Michael Jackson and Mick Jagger to Virgin Atlantic chief Richard Brasnan, many important, powerful, and popular names were found in the first tranche of the files related to Jeffrey Epstein, released by the US Department of Justice. Here are some of them:

    Politicians

    Donald Trump – US President
    Bill Clinton – Former US President
    Robert F Kennedy Jr – US Health Secretary
    Larry Summers – Former Treasury Secretary & Harvard President

    Royals

    Former Prince Andrew, Duke of York—Brother of King Charles III
    Sarah Ferguson—Duchess of York

    Journalists, Authors

    Michael Wolff – Journalist, columnist and author
    Peggy Siegal – Publicist
    Noam Chomsky –  Linguist and professor

    (Prince Andrew on laps of five persons.)

    Judiciary, Finance

    Alan Dershowitz – LawyerGlenn Dubin – Hedge fund manager

    Eva Andersson-Dubin – Former Miss Sweden, Glenn Dubin's wife

    Les Wexner – Founder of L Brands
    Abigail Wexner – Wife of Les Wexner
    Kathryn Ruemmler – Former White House Counsel

    Business, Tech Giants


    Elon Musk – Billionaire entrepreneur
    Peter Thiel – Billionaire investor
    Tom Pritzker – Tycoon and philanthropist
    Jean-Luc Brunel – Former modelling agent
    Frederic Fekkai – Celebrity hairstylist
    Alexandra Fekkai – Son of Frederic Fekkai
    Media, Entertainment
    Michael Jackson – Pop star
    Mick Jagger – frontman of Rolling Stones
    Courtney Love – Singer
    Naomi Campbell – Model
    Chris Tucker – Actor/Comedian
    Marla Maples – Trump's former wife
    Tiffany Trump – Daughter of Donald Trump & Marla Maples

    (Ghislaine Maxwell at 10 Downing Street.)

    Epstein' associates 

    Ghislaine Maxwell – Epstein's former girlfriend, convicted
    Sarah Kellen – Former assistant, unindicted co-conspirator
    Adriana Mucinska – Former assistant, unindicted co-conspirator
    Nadia Marcinkova – Friend/associate, unindicted co-conspirator
    Jo Jo Fontanella – Butler
    Brent Tindall – Chef
    Mark Epstein – Jeffrey Epstein's brother
    Emmy Taylor – Maxwell's former assistant

    However, being named in the file or found pictured there is not proof of any wrongdoing. However, the DoJ has said that it would not be able to release all the files. The Democrats and some of the Republicans have criticized the department for not leasing everything. 

    Find your daily dose of All Latest News including Sports NewsEntertainment NewsLifestyle News, explainers & more. Stay updated, Stay informed- Follow DNA on WhatsApp.
