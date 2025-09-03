Add DNA as a Preferred Source
Epstein files RELEASED: Amid Trump admin scrutiny, over 33000 investigation documents made public

The committee’s investigation into Epstein comes amid President Donald Trump and his administration facing criticism from both supporters and opponents for refusing to release more files related to Epstein. What do the Epstein files contain?

Varsha Agarwal

Updated : Sep 03, 2025, 08:02 AM IST

Over 33,000 pages of the controversial Epstein files have been released amid growing pressure on the Trump administration. The House Oversight Committee publicly posted the files it has received from the Justice Department on the sex trafficking investigations into Jeffrey Epstein and his former girlfriend, Ghislaine Maxwell, on Tuesday. 

US House committee releases Epstein files

The committee wrote, “Today, the House Committee on Oversight and Government Reform released 33,295 pages of Epstein-related records that were provided by the U.S. Department of Justice. On August 5, Chairman Comer issued a subpoena for records related to Mr. Jeffrey Epstein, and the Department of Justice has indicated it will continue producing those records while ensuring the redaction of victim identities and any child sexual abuse material.”

The Epstein files are released as folders posted on Google Drive containing hundreds of image files of years-old court filings related to JeffreyEpstein, who died in a New York jail cell in 2019. He faced charges for sexually abusing teenage girls, including Ghislaine Maxwell, his former associate, who is serving a lengthy prison sentence for assisting him in these crimes.

What is in the Epstein files?

The files also include videos of police interviews with victims and recordings from the investigation. These files detail the abuse suffered by victims, with one video featuring a girl who said Epstein paid her $350 for a massage and sex when she was 17. Rep Robert Garcia of California, the top Democrat on the committee, said most of the pages released on Tuesday were already public.

“To distract from their continued White House cover-up, the DOJ released the interview between Deputy Attorney General Todd Blanche and sex trafficker Ghislaine Maxwell. Maxwell is desperately seeking a pardon from the Trump Administration and cannot be trusted,” Garcia said.

The committee’s investigation into Epstein comes amid President Donald Trump and his administration facing criticism from both supporters and opponents for refusing to release more files related to Epstein, despite Trump campaigning on a promise of greater transparency. The release has sparked debate, with some lawmakers pushing for more transparency and others defending the administration's actions.

