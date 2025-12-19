Trump Administration rushes to redact Epstein Files as deadline looms; fresh photos released show Bill Gates, Woody Allen and others

Bank Holiday on December 19: Are banks open or closed in your state? Check state-wise list here
WORLD
The US Department of Justice is working overtime to redact sensitive information from thousands of pages of documents related to Jeffrey Epstein, with the release deadline looming on Friday.
The US Department of Justice (DOJ) is set to release unclassified files related to Jeffrey Epstein's investigation, as mandated by the Epstein Files Transparency Act signed by President Donald Trump on Friday, November 19. The law requires the DOJ to make these records publicly available in a searchable and downloadable format. The US Department of Justice is working overtime to redact sensitive information from thousands of pages of documents related to Jeffrey Epstein, with the release deadline looming on Friday. Sources say frustration is growing among officials as they struggle to meet the deadline, with some attorneys processing over 1,000 documents each since Thanksgiving week.
Epstein Files release today
According to sources close to development, lawyers working on the Epstein files at the DOJ's National Security Division also believe they aren't getting clear or comprehensive direction on how to make the most information available under the law, several sources told CNN. Counterintelligence specialists were asked to drop nearly all of their other work to process the Epstein documents, two people said, but some lawyers declined to participate. An act of Congress has mandated that the Trump administration release troves of Epstein-related documents -- from grand jury records to FBI files and internal Justice Department discussions -- by Friday, after months of the Trump administration promising and not delivering transparency, according to CNN.
The situation suggests that the persistent political headache connected to transparency for the Epstein files may not disappear with Friday's deadline. Whatever becomes public on Friday, sources said there will still be extensive redactions -- the kind of lack of transparency that the American public may continue to scrutinise. Some legal document specialists are already preparing for the possibility that the Department of Justice's release of the files will include more redactions than required, and that there may be errors in what's redacted and what's made public. Mistakes, especially, could relate to the disclosure of sensitive personal information, because of the volume of documents and the pace at which the lawyers have had to work, the sources told CNN
New Epstein photos feature Bill Gates, Woody Allen and more
House Democrats on Thursday released 68 new photos from Jeffrey Epstein's estate, featuring him with high-profile associates like Bill Gates, Woody Allen, Sergey Brin, Noam Chomsky, and Steve Bannon. The images, part of 95,000 photos obtained by the House Oversight Committee, show Epstein in various settings and include disturbing content, such as quotes from "Lolita" written on women's bodies. The release comes ahead of the Justice Department's deadline to disclose unclassified Epstein files, with Democrats pushing for transparency and Republicans accusing them of politicisation.
(With inputs from ANI)