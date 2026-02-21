Epstein Files: Jefferey Epstein’s estate agrees to up to USD 35 million settlement with survivors

The estate of the convicted sex offender agreed on Thursday, February 19, to pay up to USD 35 million to resolve a class-action lawsuit filed by survivors of the late Jefferey Epstein. The settlement would dispose of all claims made against the two defendants along with the estate.

Jeffrey Epstein files update: The estate of the convicted sex offender agreed on Thursday, February 19, to pay up to USD 35 million to resolve a class-action lawsuit filed by survivors of the late Jefferey Epstein.

The survivors had first filed the complaint in 2024 claiming that Darren Indyke and Richard Kahn, co-executors of Epstein’s estate, “facilitated” Epstein’s “sex trafficking and abuse” and “were also integral in allowing Epstein to escape justice for years by concealing his litany of crimes.” The two accused have denied the allegations in Thursday’s filing, further saying that they were not involved in “the Epstein sex trafficking venture in any way” and also they have maintained that no “Class Member has suffered any harm, injury, or damages as a result of their conduct.”

The settlement would dispose of all claims made against the two defendants, Indyke and Kahn, along with the estate. The settlement would now require approval and signature from a judge.

It comes amid the fallout from the Justice Department’s release of millions of pages of files related to Epstein in document dumps over the course of the last year. The files include numerous prominent names, and revelations have prompted several executives to step down.

A settlement of up to USD 35 million has been agreed upon, according to a court filing. However, the final figure will be decided based on the number of survivors that signed onto the class-action lawsuit, and it could be even lower at USD25 million if the “Eligible Class Members” comes down to less than 40.

Indyke and Kahn’s attorney has clarified that by agreeing to make a settlement they are not admitting to any wrongdoing.

“Neither of the co-executors has made any admission or concession of misconduct,” lawyer Daniel Weiner said in a statement to CNN. “Because they did nothing wrong, the co-executors were prepared to fight the claims against them through to trial, but agreed to mediate and settle this lawsuit in order to achieve finality as to any potential claims against the Epstein Estate.”

Many survivors have already received compensation since Epstein died by suicide in August 2019 while awaiting his sex trafficking trial.