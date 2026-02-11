FacebookTwitterYoutubeInstagram
WORLD

Epstein Files: How was US Secretary of Commerce linked to sex trafficker?

Commerce Secretary Howard Lutnick admitted to dining with Jeffrey Epstein in 2012 but denied any deeper ties. Despite Lutnick's defence, new documents contradict his past statements, leading to bipartisan calls for his resignation. President Trump continues to support Lutnick amid growing pressure.

Latest News

Monica Singh

Updated : Feb 11, 2026, 07:55 AM IST

Epstein Files: How was US Secretary of Commerce linked to sex trafficker?
US Commerce Secretary Howard Lutnick has found himself at the centre of controversy after admitting to having lunch on the private island of convicted sex offender Jeffrey Epstein in 2012. Lutnick, who has faced increasing pressure from lawmakers, insists his visit was a brief, family-oriented occasion. He emphasised that he and his family were on vacation with another couple, and that the visit lasted just an hour. He also denied any wrongdoing, maintaining that besides his family, only Epstein’s staff were present during the lunch on Little Saint James, a private island infamous for Epstein’s alleged sex trafficking activities.

Despite Lutnick's assertion that the visit was purely personal, the admission has raised concerns among lawmakers, with several calling for his resignation. His comments come in response to newly released documents, which challenge his previous statements that he had severed ties with Epstein over 20 years ago.

Pressure Grows for Lutnick’s Resignation

The revelations have led to bipartisan calls for Lutnick’s removal from his position as Commerce Secretary. Prominent figures, including Democratic Senator Adam Schiff and Republican Representative Thomas Massie, have expressed concern over Lutnick’s judgment and ethics. Schiff labelled Lutnick’s behaviour as troubling and called for his immediate resignation. Massie, too, highlighted similar resignations in the UK government over similar scandals, urging Lutnick to step down.

In defence, Lutnick repeatedly stated that he had no significant relationship with Epstein over the years. He explained that while the two were once neighbours in New York, he did not have any business dealings with Epstein after 2005. However, the released documents suggest otherwise, indicating that the two men were involved in business ventures together, further complicating Lutnick’s narrative.

White House Support for Lutnick

Despite growing calls for his resignation, President Donald Trump has expressed full support for Lutnick. White House Press Secretary Karoline Leavitt reaffirmed that Lutnick remains a crucial member of the administration, with no immediate plans for him to step down. Leavitt emphasised that Lutnick’s focus remains on delivering for the American people, despite the controversy surrounding his past ties to Epstein.

Conclusion: A Scandal That Won’t Fade

As the controversy surrounding Howard Lutnick unfolds, the Commerce Secretary’s future in the Trump administration appears uncertain. While Lutnick has denied any improper conduct, the pressure for his resignation continues to build, fueled by questions over his relationship with Epstein and contradictions in his past statements. As lawmakers on both sides of the aisle demand accountability, the fallout from this scandal is likely to continue shaping the political landscape.

