Epstein Files: Elon Musk, Bill Gates, Prince Andrew, Trump's ally Steve Banon among new names in 3rd batch release

The 8,544 documents, spanning nearly three decades, show Epstein's calendars and emails indicate meetings and interactions with prominent individuals, sparking controversy and scrutiny over their associations with him.

Latest News

Varsha Agarwal

Updated : Sep 27, 2025, 08:06 AM IST

Epstein Files: Elon Musk, Bill Gates, Prince Andrew, Trump's ally Steve Banon among new names in 3rd batch release
    House Democrats recently released the 3rd batch of Epstein files, revealing Jeffrey Epstein's connections to influential figures, including Elon Musk, Bill Gates, Prince Andrew, Peter Thiel, and Steve Bannon. The documents suggest that the convicted sex offender maintained contact with influential political and business figures years after his 2007 plea deal, requiring him to register as a sex offender. These documents show Epstein's calendars and emails indicate meetings and interactions with prominent individuals, sparking controversy and scrutiny over their associations with him.

    3rd batch of Epstein files names Elon Musk, Prince Andrew and more

    The 8,544 documents, spanning nearly three decades, show a tentative trip by Musk to Epstein's island on December 6, 2014, with a handwritten note questioning its status. Records also indicate Epstein's planned meetings with Thiel for lunch in 2017 and Bannon for breakfast in February 2019, just before Epstein's arrest on federal sex trafficking charges.

    The ledgers also show payments for "massages" linked to Prince Andrew, while flight logs detail trips taken by Epstein, Ghislaine Maxwell, and Andrew between New Jersey and Florida as early as 2000. Epstein's associations with Andrew and Bill Gates have faced intense scrutiny. For the unversed, Maxwell is currently serving a 20-year prison sentence for sex trafficking minors in connection with Epstein’s crimes.

    Committee Democrats say the files aim to bring justice to survivors and victims. The committee's review is ongoing, with many documents heavily redacted to protect victims. Additional disclosures are expected in the coming weeks, potentially shedding more light on Epstein's network.

    Jeffrey Epstein and Donald Trump's ties

    Jeffrey Epstein was a wealthy financier and socialite who died by suicide in 2019 while awaiting trial on federal sex trafficking charges. Donald Trump and Jeffrey Epstein had a social and professional relationship spanning the late 1980s to the early 2000s. Trump described Epstein as a "terrific guy" in a 2002 New York magazine interview, stating, "I've known Jeff for 15 years." 

    Trump has sued The Wall Street Journal for defamation over a July report detailing the alleged letter, while the White House continues to deny its authenticity. "It's very clear President Trump did not draw this picture, and he did not sign it," press secretary Karoline Leavitt said earlier this month, adding that Trump's legal team will "continue to aggressively pursue litigation."Earlier, Donald Trump dismissed demands for transparency in the Jeffrey Epstein case, calling the push for more disclosures a "Democrat hoax," CNN reported.

