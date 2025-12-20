Epstein Files Controversy: Crucial documents MISSING from DOJ’s initial release of files? Democrat reveals what they are

Leading Democrats on the House Oversight and Judiciary Committees, have criticised the Department of Justice for heavily redacting Jeffrey Epstein's files, calling it a violation of federal law.

The US Justice Department has released a partial batch of Jeffrey Epstein files, claimed Democrat Representative Ro Khanna, who co-authored the Epstein Files Transparency Act. stating that the key documents are MIA. Democrats criticised that the Trump administration is holding back information Congress specifically wanted out in the open.

Democrat reveals what is missing from DOJ's Epstein Files release

According to Ro Khanna, "The most important documents are missing,” he told CNN. “What we found out is the most important documents are missing,” he said, adding that the files released so far contain “excessive redactions." He pointed out that the released documents seem to be missing two crucial pieces: a 2007 federal indictment with 60 counts drafted by a Florida prosecutor, and a comprehensive memo outlining the evidence backing those charges — both of which Epstein's survivors had explicitly requested lawmakers to disclose"

DOJ claims they're protecting victims and sensitive info

Meanwhile, the DOJ has clarified that the recently released Jeffrey Epstein-related documents are being redacted solely to protect victims, and no politicians' names are being withheld.Deputy Attorney General Todd Blanche stated, "The only redactions being applied to the documents are those required by law -- full stop. Consistent with the statute and applicable laws, we are not redacting the names of individuals or politicians unless they are a victim."https://x.com/TheJusticeDept/status/2002205851285594614"The Justice Department is not redacting the names of any politicians. As Todd Blanche made clear: "The only redactions being applied to the documents are those required by law -- full stop. Consistent with the statute and applicable laws, we are not redacting the names of individuals or politicians unless they are a victim," the US Department of Justice wrote on X.



The DOJ has released thousands of documents, including photos of Epstein with prominent figures like Bill Clinton and Michael Jackson, but many files remain heavily redacted to protect victims and ongoing investigations. Garcia and Raskin are exploring legal options, emphasising survivors' right to justice and transparency.



(With inputs from agencies)