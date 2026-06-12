Epstein Files Case: Was Bill Gates blackmailed by Jeffrey Epstein? Microsoft co-founder makes shocking revelation

Bill Gates told a congressional committee that Jeffrey Epstein attempted to use information about his extramarital affairs to pressure him into renewing contact.

Microsoft co-founder Bill Gates told a congressional committee that convicted sex offender Jeffrey Epstein attempted to use information about his extramarital affairs to pressure him into renewing contact after their relationship had ended.

Gates appeared before the House Oversight Committee as lawmakers continued examining the government's handling of the Epstein case and the network of influential figures who interacted with the disgraced financier.

'Painful for my family'

In prepared remarks, Gates said Epstein sought to exploit details of his personal life after their professional relationship had ended. 'These affairs had nothing to do with my interactions with Epstein, but they were painful for my family,' Gates said.

He added that Epstein allegedly tried to use information about his infidelities, along with what Gates described as false claims, to persuade him to re-engage.

Gates says the relationship was limited to philanthropy

During his testimony, Gates maintained that his interactions with Epstein were focused on philanthropy and fundraising discussions. According to Gates, the relationship began in 2011, when Epstein expressed interest in supporting global health and charitable initiatives connected to the Gates Foundation.

Gates said Epstein never held a role within the foundation, was never promised compensation and did not influence the organisation's activities.

Why Bill Gates ended contact

Bill Gates told lawmakers that he cut ties with Epstein in 2014 after concluding that promised fundraising efforts would not materialise. 'At that point, I concluded Epstein would never deliver on his promises,' Gates said.

He said he informed Epstein that there would be no further collaboration and ended all communication and meetings.

Denies personal friendship with Jeffrey Epstein

The Microsoft co-founder also rejected suggestions that he had a personal relationship with Epstein. Bill Gates told the committee that he never visited Epstein's private island, ranch, or Florida residence and denied any involvement in criminal activity.

'While he may have sought to foster a personal relationship, I was never interested in that and never reciprocated,' Gates said. He added that he never witnessed Epstein engaging in criminal conduct and had no indication of ongoing illegal activity during their interactions.

Lawmakers continue Epstein investigation

The hearing forms part of a broader congressional review of how federal authorities handled investigations involving Epstein and his longtime associate, Ghislaine Maxwell. Lawmakers are examining prosecution decisions, plea agreements, government records, and the extent of Epstein's connections to prominent figures in politics, business, academia and finance.

Committee members also questioned Gates about why he continued meeting Epstein despite his previous criminal conviction being publicly known.

Gates expresses support for victims

Gates concluded his testimony by expressing support for survivors of Epstein's crimes. 'I hope the survivors of Epstein's crimes can get the justice that they deserve,' he said.

The committee's investigation remains ongoing as lawmakers continue reviewing documents and interviewing witnesses connected to the case.