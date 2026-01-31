Epstein Files Case Update: Justice dept releases over 3 million documents, thousands of videos and images

The US Justice Department has released millions of pages of records, videos, and images tied to Jeffrey Epstein under a new transparency law. Officials say redactions protect victims, but critics argue the disclosures revive questions about powerful figures linked to Epstein.

The US Department of Justice has made public a massive trove of investigative material related to disgraced financier Jeffrey Epstein, releasing millions of pages of documents along with thousands of videos and images. The disclosure, announced on Friday, marks one of the most extensive releases of records tied to the late sex offender.

Deputy Attorney General Todd Blanche said the move complies with a transparency law passed by Congress last year, aimed at making all federal records linked to Epstein accessible to the public. According to Blanche, the release concludes a lengthy review process designed to balance public accountability with legal and ethical safeguards.

Transparency Law Drives Disclosure

The material was released under the Epstein Files Transparency Act, legislation approved with bipartisan support in November. The law mandates the publication of all federal documents connected to Epstein following years of criticism over secrecy, delays, and heavy redactions in previous disclosures.

Justice Department officials acknowledged that the agency failed to meet an initial December deadline for releasing the full archive. In response to the law, hundreds of attorneys were tasked with reviewing the files to determine which portions required redaction to protect victims’ identities or preserve ongoing investigations.

Blanche emphasised that information capable of identifying victims or jeopardising legal proceedings was withheld. All women appearing in the released visual material, except for Ghislaine Maxwell, have been digitally obscured.

Pushback Over Redactions and Political Scrutiny

Despite assurances from officials, some survivors have voiced frustration over the extent of redactions, noting that certain blacked-out materials had already circulated publicly in the past. The disclosures have also reignited debate over whether influential individuals have avoided scrutiny.

Blanche dismissed suggestions of selective protection, stating there is no hidden cache of evidence being shielded from the public or prosecutors.

The release comes amid renewed attention on former President Donald Trump’s past social ties with Epstein. Trump has acknowledged knowing Epstein for years but has consistently denied any knowledge of the criminal sex-trafficking operation prosecutors say Epstein ran.

High-Profile Names and Unresolved Questions

The newly released materials include photographs and videos showing Epstein in social settings with prominent figures, including business leaders, politicians, and entertainers. None of those depicted have been charged in connection with Epstein’s crimes.

Earlier disclosures included flight records from the 1990s showing Trump had travelled on Epstein’s private aircraft. Epstein died in a New York jail in 2019 while awaiting trial on federal sex trafficking charges, in what authorities ruled a suicide.

His former associate, Ghislaine Maxwell, is currently serving a 20-year prison sentence. Several victims, including Virginia Roberts Giuffre, who died earlier this year, have accused Epstein of trafficking them to powerful men, allegations that were consistently denied by those named.