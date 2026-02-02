Epstein Files Case Update: Justice dept faces backlash for releasing dozens of unprotected sensitive images

The US Justice Department faced backlash after unredacted nude images linked to Jeffrey Epstein victims were mistakenly published online. Survivors and lawyers condemned the disclosure, calling it careless and harmful, as officials rushed to remove the explicit content and review redactions.

The US Justice Department has come under intense criticism after dozens of unredacted nude photographs appeared on its public website as part of the release of records linked to convicted sex offender Jeffrey Epstein. The images, discovered during a review of millions of newly published documents, reportedly show young women and possibly minors whose photos were included in Epstein-related files.

Under federal law, authorities were required to remove sexually explicit material and any information that could identify victims before making the records public. However, nearly 40 explicit images were uploaded without adequate redaction, revealing faces and nude bodies in what appeared to be private settings, including bedrooms and locations resembling Epstein’s private island.

Discovery During Massive Disclosure

The images were uncovered by journalists reviewing more than three million pages of material uploaded on Friday, alongside thousands of videos and hundreds of thousands of photographs. The disclosure was part of the government’s obligations under the Epstein Files Transparency Act, which mandates the public release of records tied to Epstein’s activities.

After being alerted, Justice Department officials acknowledged the issue and said they were working urgently to correct the errors. A department spokesperson said teams were reviewing files around the clock to address victim concerns, remove identifying details, and ensure compliance with the law. Many of the flagged images have since been removed or further obscured.

Victims Speak Out

Survivors of Epstein’s abuse expressed shock and distress over the exposure. Annie Farmer, who has publicly testified about being groomed and assaulted as a teenager by Epstein and his associate Ghislaine Maxwell, described the release as deeply troubling. She said the incident shattered her trust that authorities would protect victims’ identities as required.

Other victims and advocates echoed the anger. Brittany Henderson, an attorney representing a woman whose name appeared in the files despite not being previously identified publicly, condemned the lapses as reckless and harmful, saying the disclosure placed victims at renewed risk.

Concerns Over Inconsistent Redactions

Beyond the images, critics noted broader problems with the document release. Some files contained redacted names, while duplicate versions elsewhere revealed the same information. In one instance, a document referencing an 'Epstein victim list' left numerous names visible. At the same time, certain high-profile figures appeared to receive more protection, fueling accusations of uneven treatment.

The Justice Department had missed its original deadline to publish the files and deployed more than 500 lawyers and reviewers to complete the task. Despite those efforts, the flawed release has raised serious questions about oversight, victim protection, and transparency.

Pressure Mounts on Authorities

The controversy has renewed scrutiny of how sensitive evidence is handled and whether victims’ rights are truly being prioritised. Lawmakers and advocacy groups are now calling for stronger safeguards as the remaining Epstein-related materials continue to be reviewed and released.