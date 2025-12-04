Epstein Files Case Update: House Democrats release photos and videos from Jeffrey Epstein’s private island; Here's what we know so far

House Democrats released previously unseen photos and videos from Jeffrey Epstein’s private island, revealing interior rooms, luxury grounds and unsettling details. The release comes as Congress pushes for full disclosure of Epstein-related files and expands its investigation into his network.

House Democrats on the Oversight Committee on Wednesday unveiled a collection of previously unreleased photos and videos taken inside Jeffrey Epstein’s private Caribbean retreat, offering the public a rare look at the secluded location where investigators say he carried out years of abuse involving young girls and women.

Never-Before-Seen Interior and Grounds Footage

The new material, captured on Little St. James Island in the U.S. Virgin Islands, includes images of bedrooms, bathrooms, and a room containing what looks like a dental-style chair, flanked by masks mounted on the wall. One photo also shows a landline telephone with first names such as Darren, Rich, Mike, Patrick, and Larry written on the speed-dial buttons.

Additional video clips highlight the lavish exterior of the island estate, depicting manicured pathways, palm-lined grounds, a pool overlooking the sea, and an interior study where a blackboard carries words like 'power,' 'deception,' 'plots,' and 'political. '

Democrats said women’s names visible in some images were redacted for safety and privacy reasons.

After initially releasing 14 files, the committee later provided another batch displaying more of the island’s residences and surrounding property.

Release Follows New Law on Epstein Files

This public disclosure comes shortly after former President Donald Trump signed legislation directing the Justice Department to make its Epstein-related documents available. The anticipated release of those records, often referred to as the 'Epstein files', is expected in the near future.

'These images offer a troubling glimpse into Epstein’s operations and provide vital context for our investigation,” said Rep. Robert Garcia, the panel’s top Democrat. “Transparency is essential as we work to understand the full scope of his crimes.'

Little St. James: Long a Hub of Investigative Interest

The U.S. Virgin Islands have been central to inquiries into Epstein’s activities. Epstein privately owned both Little St. James and the nearby Great St. James, where he frequently hosted wealthy and influential associates. The islands’ isolation allowed him to run a sex-trafficking network largely hidden from public scrutiny.

Virginia Giuffre, one of Epstein’s most well-known victims, described in her memoir how Epstein trafficked her on the islands, recounting a brutal assault by an unnamed world leader when she was 18. Her account details violence and abuse that she says occurred under Epstein’s supervision.

Both islands were purchased by billionaire Stephen Deckoff in 2023.

Committee Intensifies Investigation

Last month, the Oversight Committee requested documents from U.S. Virgin Islands Attorney General Gordon Rhea. Members are seeking information on Epstein’s dealings with local authorities, potential tax incentives he secured, and any payments made to law enforcement, details referenced in earlier litigation settlements totalling millions of dollars.

Committee Chairman James Comer said the records are expected to shed light on Epstein, Ghislaine Maxwell, and the federal government’s earlier handling of the case.

The committee’s expanding probe now includes financial avenues as well. A spokesperson confirmed it has received about 5,000 documents from JPMorgan Chase and Deutsche Bank related to Epstein’s transactions. Republicans argue the financial trail may reveal new connections and undisclosed associates.

'The majority is reviewing these records and plans to release them, just as we have with the 65,000 pages already made public,' the spokesperson said. The official also criticised Democrats for publishing what they described as 'selective' fragments of the evidence.