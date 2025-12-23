Epstein Files Case Update: Bill Clinton accuses Justice dept of 'protecting someone' amid newly released documents; Here's everything you need to know

Bill Clinton has raised concerns over the selective release of Jeffrey Epstein files by the DOJ, alleging that some information is being withheld to protect an individual or entity. The recent release includes photos of Clinton with Epstein, but he denies any wrongdoing, demanding full transparency

Former U.S. President Bill Clinton has issued a strong response to the Department of Justice's (DOJ) recent release of files related to Jeffrey Epstein. The release, which occurred on Friday, has brought to light several photos and documents implicating Clinton in his association with Epstein. While Clinton has been linked to Epstein through flight logs and social interactions, the former President insists that the DOJ's selective release of the documents raises serious concerns about transparency and accountability.

Clinton’s Allegations of Selective Disclosure

In a statement issued by Clinton’s spokesperson, Angel Urena, the former President criticized the manner in which the DOJ had handled the release of files. Clinton’s team alleges that the DOJ has selectively released documents, suggesting that certain information is being withheld to protect an undisclosed individual or entity. Urena demanded the full disclosure of all related records, including grand jury transcripts, photographs, and interview notes that could provide a complete picture of Epstein’s operations.

'…what the Department of Justice has released so far, and the manner in which it did so, makes one thing clear: someone or something is being protected,' Urena stated. Clinton's spokesperson emphasised the need for full transparency, pointing to the importance of the public’s right to access all records, particularly those related to the investigation into Epstein’s activities.

The Released Epstein Files: Clinton's Presence Revealed

The DOJ’s latest release includes several photos of Bill Clinton in Epstein's company, raising eyebrows. Among the images released was one showing Clinton aboard Epstein’s private jet, with a woman sitting on his lap. Another photo depicted Clinton dining with Mick Jagger, the lead singer of the Rolling Stones, while a third showed him in a hot tub surrounded by women, their faces obscured. These images have fueled speculation about the depth of Clinton’s ties to Epstein, despite the former president’s repeated denials of any illegal activity.

Flight logs indicate that Clinton travelled on Epstein’s jet several times in the early 2000s, but he has consistently denied involvement in any of Epstein’s crimes. Clinton maintains that he severed ties with Epstein long before the financier’s criminal activities were publicly exposed.

Ongoing Investigation and Remaining Files

Despite the release of these files, the investigation into Epstein and his associate, Ghislaine Maxwell, is still ongoing. Deputy Attorney General Todd Blanche has promised that additional documents will be made public in the coming days. Clinton's demand for transparency is expected to intensify as more files are released, particularly those that may provide further insight into Epstein's network and the individuals connected to it.

As the investigation continues, the public remains keenly interested in the details surrounding the relationship between powerful figures and Jeffrey Epstein. Clinton’s calls for full disclosure highlight the growing scrutiny over how the DOJ has handled this high-profile case and whether the full extent of Epstein’s connections will ever be fully revealed.