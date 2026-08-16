Epstein Files: Anthropic CEO's wife Cami Clark sought investment for 'NSFW' company, report says

Cami Clark, wife and key adviser to Anthropic CEO Dario Amodei, sought investment from Jeffrey Epstein in 2011 for a "revolutionary porn company" for women, per WSJ and Epstein files.

Cami Clark, the wife and key adviser of Anthropic CEO Dario Amodei, attempted to secure investments from disgraced financier Jeffrey Epstein for what she called a "revolutionary porn company" that catered to women, according to a report by The Wall Street Journal and emails in the Epstein files.

Clark was introduced to Epstein in March 2011 by literary agent John Brockman. Epstein had already been convicted in 2008 as a sex offender and for soliciting prostitution.

Brockman suggested they connect for dinner. Emails showed Brockman telling Epstein that he "should connect for dinner" with Clark and her business partner Michell Capocefalo.

"A little NSFW"

"We would love to have dinner with you this evening," Cami replied to the introductory email. The next day, she sent funding requirements and wrote, "It was FANTASTIC meeting you last night!"

A few days later, she sent the script and treatment for the first few films. In an email she wrote: "Jeffrey! We thought you and the ladies might enjoy the script/treatment for our first 4 films, American Girl in Paris. A little nsfw... C"

A year later in March 2012, she asked Epstein if he would be interested in investing in her and a colleague's businesses. However, there is no indication that funding was provided. In a separate email, Epstein responded: "Can't do TV sex." In July 2012, she also invited Epstein to a housewarming party, but emails do not indicate the two met again in person.

Who is Cami Clark?

Clark has been described as a "sounding board and strategic adviser" for Amodei and Anthropic. Although she does not officially work for the company, she operates as an influential shadow adviser and is spotted in the front row at major events like Davos and the Allen & Co. conference in Sun Valley.

She also accompanied Amodei to the AI Impact Summit in New Delhi this year, where executives were allowed one guest. Clark was born in Nevada in 1979. After dating former Google CEO Eric Schmidt for three years starting in 2014, she married Amodei in 2022.

When Amodei joined OpenAI in 2016, Clark served as his strategic adviser and introduced him to Schmidt. That led to a 2018 meeting at their San Francisco apartment where Schmidt was impressed by their AI ideas. When Amodei and others left OpenAI to found Anthropic in late 2020, Schmidt became a key early backer, participating in their USD 124 million Series A in May 2021