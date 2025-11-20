FacebookTwitterYoutubeInstagram
HomeWorld

WORLD

Epstein File Bombshell: Donald Trump, Bill Clinton, Elon Musk, Prince Andrew... celebrities send shock waves

US President Donald Trump has signed a bill directing the administration to publicly release all files related to Jeffrey Epstein. The explosive "Epstein File" reportedly names global celebrities, including Donald Trump, Bill Clinton, Prince Andrew, Noam Chomsky, and others.

Pramode Mallik

Updated : Nov 20, 2025, 12:35 PM IST

Epstein File Bombshell: Donald Trump, Bill Clinton, Elon Musk, Prince Andrew... celebrities send shock waves
Jeffrey Epstein, Sex Offender, US. (File Image)
Coming under intense pressure and scathing attacks from left, right and centre, US President Donald Trump has signed the bill ordering the administration to publicly release all files related to convicted sex offender Jeffrey Epstein. The Epstein File, as it is called now, is a bomb shell that is set to send the shock waves across the world. The file contains names of celebrities like Donald Trump, Bill Clinton, Prince Andrew, Noam Chomsky, Michael Jackson. From politicians and royals to journalists and authors, people from judiciary, media, entertainment figure in the infamous file. Here are some of them:

Politicians

Donald Trump – US President
Bill Clinton – Former US President
Robert F Kennedy Jr – US Health Secretary
Larry Summers – Former Treasury Secretary & Harvard President

Royals

Former Prince Andrew, Duke of York—Brother of King Charles III
Sarah Ferguson—Duchess of York

Journalists, Authors

Michael Wolff – Journalist, columnist and author
Peggy Siegal – Publicist
Noam Chomsky –  Linguist and professor

Judiciary, Finance

Alan Dershowitz – Lawyer
Glenn Dubin – Hedge fund manager
Eva Andersson-Dubin – Former Miss Sweden, Glenn Dubin's wife
Les Wexner – Founder of L Brands
Abigail Wexner – Wife of Les Wexner
Kathryn Ruemmler – Former White House Counsel

Business, Tech Giants

Elon Musk – Billionaire entrepreneur
Peter Thiel – Billionaire investor
Tom Pritzker – Tycoon and philanthropist
Jean-Luc Brunel – Former modelling agent
Frederic Fekkai – Celebrity hairstylist
Alexandra Fekkai – Son of Frederic Fekkai

Media, Entertainment

Michael Jackson – Pop star
Mick Jagger – frontman of Rolling Stones
Courtney Love – Singer
Naomi Campbell – Model
Chris Tucker – Actor/Comedian
Marla Maples – Trump's former wife
Tiffany Trump – Daughter of Donald Trump & Marla Maples

Epstein' associates 

Ghislaine Maxwell – Epstein's former girlfriend, convicted
Sarah Kellen – Former assistant, unindicted co-conspirator
Adriana Mucinska – Former assistant, unindicted co-conspirator
Nadia Marcinkova – Friend/associate, unindicted co-conspirator
Jo Jo Fontanella – Butler
Brent Tindall – Chef
Mark Epstein – Jeffrey Epstein's brother
Emmy Taylor – Maxwell's former assistant

Find your daily dose of All Latest News including Sports NewsEntertainment NewsLifestyle News, explainers & more. Stay updated, Stay informed- Follow DNA on WhatsApp.
