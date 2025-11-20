Epstein File Bombshell: Donald Trump, Bill Clinton, Elon Musk, Prince Andrew... celebrities send shock waves

US President Donald Trump has signed a bill directing the administration to publicly release all files related to Jeffrey Epstein. The explosive "Epstein File" reportedly names global celebrities, including Donald Trump, Bill Clinton, Prince Andrew, Noam Chomsky, and others.

Coming under intense pressure and scathing attacks from left, right and centre, US President Donald Trump has signed the bill ordering the administration to publicly release all files related to convicted sex offender Jeffrey Epstein. The Epstein File, as it is called now, is a bomb shell that is set to send the shock waves across the world. The file contains names of celebrities like Donald Trump, Bill Clinton, Prince Andrew, Noam Chomsky, Michael Jackson. From politicians and royals to journalists and authors, people from judiciary, media, entertainment figure in the infamous file. Here are some of them:

Politicians

Donald Trump – US President

Bill Clinton – Former US President

Robert F Kennedy Jr – US Health Secretary

Larry Summers – Former Treasury Secretary & Harvard President

Royals

Former Prince Andrew, Duke of York—Brother of King Charles III

Sarah Ferguson—Duchess of York

Journalists, Authors

Michael Wolff – Journalist, columnist and author

Peggy Siegal – Publicist

Noam Chomsky – Linguist and professor

Judiciary, Finance

Alan Dershowitz – Lawyer

Glenn Dubin – Hedge fund manager

Eva Andersson-Dubin – Former Miss Sweden, Glenn Dubin's wife

Les Wexner – Founder of L Brands

Abigail Wexner – Wife of Les Wexner

Kathryn Ruemmler – Former White House Counsel

Business, Tech Giants

Elon Musk – Billionaire entrepreneur

Peter Thiel – Billionaire investor

Tom Pritzker – Tycoon and philanthropist

Jean-Luc Brunel – Former modelling agent

Frederic Fekkai – Celebrity hairstylist

Alexandra Fekkai – Son of Frederic Fekkai

Media, Entertainment

Michael Jackson – Pop star

Mick Jagger – frontman of Rolling Stones

Courtney Love – Singer

Naomi Campbell – Model

Chris Tucker – Actor/Comedian

Marla Maples – Trump's former wife

Tiffany Trump – Daughter of Donald Trump & Marla Maples

Epstein' associates

Ghislaine Maxwell – Epstein's former girlfriend, convicted

Sarah Kellen – Former assistant, unindicted co-conspirator

Adriana Mucinska – Former assistant, unindicted co-conspirator

Nadia Marcinkova – Friend/associate, unindicted co-conspirator

Jo Jo Fontanella – Butler

Brent Tindall – Chef

Mark Epstein – Jeffrey Epstein's brother

Emmy Taylor – Maxwell's former assistant