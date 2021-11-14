Epicentre again: Europe records highest weekly COVID-19 cases since pandemic onset

Europe also recorded more than half of the total global death toll last week, with nearly 27,000 fatalities due to COVID-19.

With nearly 20 lakh new cases of COVID-19 infection, last week was Europe’s highest recorded caseload since the beginning of the pandemic early last year. Europe also recorded nearly 27,000 fatalities due to COVID-19, more than half of the total global death toll last week.

The stats were shared by World Health Organisation (WHO) Director-General Tedros Adhanom Ghebreyesus at a press briefing in Geneva on Friday, November 12. He further noted that Europe’s fourth wave isn’t just impacting Eastern European nations with lower vaccination rates but also countries in the west which boast some of the world’s highest vaccination numbers.

The weekly COVID-19 report from the WHO mentions that Europe saw a 7% week-on-week surge as it recorded over 19 lakh 49 thousand new cases. Apart from Europe, other regions saw their COVID graphs either stable or declining.

It recorded 26,726 new deaths due to COVID-19, seeing a 10% week-on-week rise in fatalities. 26 countries in Europe reported rise of 10% or above in fresh infections over the past week. Russia, Turkey and the UK have seen the highest rise in recent weeks.

Several European countries are now reenforcing restrictions.

Netherlands has gone into a three-week partial lockdown with early closure of restaurants and shops while disallowing fans to attend sporting events. Austria has ordered a nationwide lockdown for unvaccinated people. Iceland has further tightened COVID protocol for the second time in September.

The WHO has continued to recommend “tailored and proportionate use of testing, masks, physical distancing, measures to prevent crowding, improved ventilation, and more.”

As per the body, every country should constantly assess their situation and adjust the approach against the pandemic accordingly.

As noted by the WHO's Health Emergencies Program Executive Director Michael Ryan, the surge in Europe was happening as temperatures drop in Europe and people retreat back inside. As per his, Europe’s current situation, despite vaccine access, is “a warning shot for the world.”

Germany is reintroducing free COVID-19 tests and has extended the mask and distancing protocol till March 2022. Norway is giving COVID-19 vaccine booster shots to all individuals 18 and above. Italy is offering booster doses to people 40 and above.