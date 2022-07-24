Search icon
X
PreviousPrevious
HomeWorld

Entire police department of US town quits, officers give this reason for mass-resignation

The mass-resignation is not limited to the police officers but other city officials too.

Reported By:DNA Web Team| Edited By: DNA Web Team |Source: DNA webdesk |Updated: Jul 24, 2022, 09:24 AM IST

Entire police department of US town quits, officers give this reason for mass-resignation
Photo: Pixabay | Representational

The town of Kenly in the US state of North Carolina has been virtually left with no one to enforce the law after the entire police department resigned on Friday. The startling exodus came after the appointment of a new town manager.

The mass-resignation is not limited to the police officers but other officials too. The reason given in the letters has been “stress and a hostile work environment". The officials have voiced “an inability to continue the department's long-term betterment projects”, Fox News reported. 

"In my 21 years at the Kenly Police Department, we have seen ups and downs. But, especially in the last 3 years, we have made substantial progress that we had hoped to continue. However, due to the hostile work environment now present in the Town of Kenly, I do not believe progress is possible," Police Chief Josh Gibson wrote in a letter to Town Manager Justine Jones. 

Another officer G.W. Strong wrote, “Unfortunately, there are decisions being made that jeopardize my safety and make me question what the future will hold for a Kenly Police Officer," wrote officer G.W. Strong.

READ | Over 1,000 artefacts missing from Sri Lankan Prez, PM's home: Police

 

TRENDING NEWS TOPICS
More
Popular Stories
More
Most Viewed
More
The Family Man actress Shreya Dhanwanthary sets the internet ablaze with her bikini photos
6 times Janhvi Kapoor handled wardrobe malfunctions like a pro
Sara Ali Khan looks sizzling hot in see-through dress, shares photos on Instagram
Happy Birthday Disha Patani: 6 times Malang star raised temperature in bikini
Vikram, KGF Chapter 2, RRR, Pushpa The Rise, Master: A look at recent South blockbusters
Speed Reads
More
First-image
Delhi man's body found stuffed in a refrigerator
top-stories
top-stories
top-stories
top-stories
Most Watched
More
DNA Originals
More
This is the isMobile valuefalseAnd Ad platformDNA_Web

Partner site: Zee News ©1998-2022 INDIA DOT COM PRIVATE LIMITED, ALL RIGHTS RESERVED.