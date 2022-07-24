Entire police department of US town quits, officers give this reason for mass-resignation

Photo: Pixabay | Representational

The town of Kenly in the US state of North Carolina has been virtually left with no one to enforce the law after the entire police department resigned on Friday. The startling exodus came after the appointment of a new town manager.

The mass-resignation is not limited to the police officers but other officials too. The reason given in the letters has been “stress and a hostile work environment". The officials have voiced “an inability to continue the department's long-term betterment projects”, Fox News reported.

"In my 21 years at the Kenly Police Department, we have seen ups and downs. But, especially in the last 3 years, we have made substantial progress that we had hoped to continue. However, due to the hostile work environment now present in the Town of Kenly, I do not believe progress is possible," Police Chief Josh Gibson wrote in a letter to Town Manager Justine Jones.

Another officer G.W. Strong wrote, “Unfortunately, there are decisions being made that jeopardize my safety and make me question what the future will hold for a Kenly Police Officer," wrote officer G.W. Strong.

