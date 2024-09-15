Twitter
Entire Earth shook for 9 days last year due to massive landslide in...

A massive landslide in Greenland triggered a giant wave that shook the Earth highlighting the increasing impact of climate change on the region.

Pravrajya Suruchi

Updated : Sep 15, 2024, 02:14 PM IST

Entire Earth shook for 9 days last year due to massive landslide in...
Landslide in Greenland triggers giant wave
Greenland landslide triggers giant wave: A massive landslide in a remote fjord in Greenland created a wave so powerful that it sent vibrations through the Earth for nine days. This unusual event took place last September and was detected by seismic sensors around the world, sparking an investigation by scientists to trace its origin.

The landslide occurred when a mountainside collapsed, bringing with it a large chunk of glacial ice. The force of the collapse triggered a gigantic 200-meter-high wave in the narrow Dickson Fjord. This wave became “trapped” in the fjord and moved back and forth, creating seismic signals that puzzled researchers.

According to scientists, landslides like this are becoming more common due to climate change. As glaciers in Greenland melt, they can no longer support the mountains around them, leading to these types of collapses. The findings from the investigation, led by an international team of researchers and the Danish Navy, were published in the journal Science.

Dr. Stephen Hicks from University College London (UCL) was one of the scientists involved in the investigation. He explained that the seismic signal was detected every 90 seconds for nine days, but it didn’t resemble an earthquake. Instead, it was labeled an “unidentified seismic object.” The mystery led scientists to collaborate online, sharing information to solve the puzzle.

Around the same time, researchers in Denmark received reports of a tsunami in a remote fjord. Using satellite images and photographs taken by the Danish Navy, the scientists were able to pinpoint the location of the event. They discovered that 25 million cubic meters of rock, equivalent to 25 Empire State Buildings, had collapsed into the water, causing the massive “mega-tsunami.”

The wave, instead of dissipating like most tsunamis, was trapped in the fjord. Dr. Hicks explained that fjord systems are complex, and because the landslide happened about 200 kilometers inland from the ocean, the wave couldn’t release its energy. Instead, it continued to move back and forth for days, an unprecedented phenomenon.

This event is a stark reminder of the impact of climate change. As temperatures rise in Greenland, glaciers are melting, and the ice that once supported the mountains is thinning. This causes the mountains to collapse, triggering landslides and tsunamis. While this particular landslide occurred in a remote area, it highlights the growing danger in Arctic regions.

Dr. Kristian Svennevig from the National Geological Surveys for Denmark and Greenland (GEUS) emphasized that this kind of event is becoming more frequent. He warned that while this landslide alone doesn’t confirm the trend, it underscores the need for further research as these giant, tsunami-causing landslides rise in number due to climate change.

