'Enough already,...': After pro-Trump Charlie Kirk was shot dead, his comments on Indian immigrants goes viral

After conservative US leader Charlie Kirk was shot dead at an event in Utah on Wednesday, his previous 'extreme' comments on abortion, on gun violence and on Indians are surfacing around. Charlie Kirk, 31, pro-trump, last week issued a statement on Indian professionals in America and on immigration.

Latest News

Vanshika Tyagi

Updated : Sep 11, 2025, 03:59 PM IST

'Enough already,...': After pro-Trump Charlie Kirk was shot dead, his comments on Indian immigrants goes viral
    After conservative US leader Charlie Kirk was shot dead at an event in Utah on Wednesday, his previous 'extreme' comments on abortion, on gun violence and on Indians are surfacing around. Charlie Kirk, 31, pro-trump, last week issued a statement on Indian professionals in America and on immigration.

    What did he said?

    He said, 'America does not need more visas for Indians as state is "full" and it was time to put "our own people first".

    He said, "Enough already. We're full. Let's finally put our own people first."

    On September 2, Kirk supported 'American first' debate with arguing that  America should stop issuing visas to Indian nationals. "Perhaps no form of legal immigration has so displaced American workers as those from India,” he wrote on X.

    Moroever, in conversation with Australian TikToker at the University of Florida, Kirk said that America would still be America if it were 90% Indian, as long as the Indians were Christian. "America will cease to be America if it does not have a Christian foundation and underpinning. So if it is 90% Indian Christian, is that still America?” Auspill followed up, and Kirk said: “If it’s Christian, yes," he said.

    Charlie Kirk shot dead

    Charlie Kirk was a teenage conservative campus activist, who later became a top podcaster. He was an ally of President Donald Trump. He was shot dead while he was speaking at an outdoor event at Utah Valley University, sititng in a tent 'America comeback'. Vidoes of the incident showed Kirk moving his hand toward his neck as he fell off the chair. Though he was rushed to a hospital, doctors pronounced him dead. The suspect behind Charlie Kirk's assassination is still at large, and an FBI investigation is underway to track down the individual.

     

