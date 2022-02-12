England's 'Lover' village celebrates Valentine's Day, sends global messages of love

The ‘world’s most romantic village’ is all set to spread messages of love all across the globe. England’s ‘Lover’ village is urging people to send cards prior to Valentine’s Day. These cards will be stamped with Lover’s own postmark.

The move is a part of the village’s “Send a Little Love” campaign that was launched last year to encourage people to show the love to others that was missing amid the Covid-19 lockdown.

Speaking about the success of the initiative, Postmaster General Nick Gibbs said (also known as Chairman of Lover Community Trust) said,"On Monday alone we processed 1,200 cards."

"People went for it in shedloads last year so we decided to launch a global campaign to spread love around the world, using our vehicle”, he added.

He said the project has sent cards to every continent. "I had one card that came through with the address and message inside all in Chinese characters. We've sent cards to a scientists in Antarctica”, he added.

With its aim of completing the community centre before the end of summer, the project needs to raise another £15,000 (Rs 15 lakhs approx.)

In 2021, the local people in Lover decided to create a pop-up post office to continue the tradition of Valentine’s cards and raise money to transform the primary school into a community centre.

The local fundraising has helped the village to buy a school. As shared by Mr Gibbs, the money collected via the Valentine’s campaign will be divided between renovations for the building and the Lover and Redlynch preschool. With this campaign, Mr Gibbs hopes to change the concept of Valentine's "to express your affection for not just your very special one but for everyone you care about".