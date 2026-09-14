Energy truce in Russia-Ukraine war? Donald Trump claims deal, Zelenskyy sets terms

Trump has made a big Russia-Ukraine claim, saying both sides agreed to stop attacking energy sites. Meanwhile, Zelenskyy said that Ukraine needs guarantees from allies before accepting any such deal.

US President Donald Trump on Monday made another shocking claim that Ukraine and Russia have agreed to stop targeting each other's energy infrastructure. Trump made this claim while discussing the sharp rise in global diesel prices. The US President even linked the soaring diesel prices with the Russia-Ukraine war and not the Iran war. In a post shared on Truth Social, Trump wrote, ''Ukraine has agreed not to hit Russian Energy targets. Russia has agreed to do, likewise! The World's Diesel price rise is mostly caused by the Russia/Ukraine War, not Iran.''

Earlier, Trump asked Zelenskyy to halt strikes targeting Russian oil refineries and diesel infrastructure, warning that such attacks are creating a worldwide supply crunch. Meanwhile, Zelenskyy asked its international allies to secure a binding commitment from Russia to protect vital supply chains.

''Ukraine has proposed that its partners secure an agreement with Russia that would stop the destruction of critical infrastructure. Food, energy, and other basics that sustain life must be protected, and Russian strikes are directed primarily against them. Every day, Ukrainian energy facilities port infrastructure, logistics, and even warehouses storing food and pharmaceuticals are targeted. Ukraine is not convinced that Russia is willing to abide by any agreement,'' Zelenskyy wrote on X.

Zelenskyy sets a condition for Ukraine

He also outlined Ukraine's condition for stopping attacks on Russian energy infrastructure only if its allies guarantee that Moscow refrains from attacking Ukrainian facilities. ''If our partners are ready to ensure that Russia genuinely refrains from striking our electricity system, other energy facilities, critical infrastructure, and food supply routes, then, of course, we are ready to ensure a corresponding halt to our strikes. So that it is reliable, long-term, has a real impact on people’s lives, and does not fall apart after the Russians hold their “elections” and get an easing of pressure on gasoline and diesel precisely for that period. The war must be brought to an end. And a de-escalatory step regarding critical infrastructure could be the first step toward peace. We expect specifics from our partners,'' Zelenskyy added.

Ukraine has proposed that its partners secure an agreement with Russia that would stop the destruction of critical infrastructure. Food, energy, and other basics that sustain life must be protected, and Russian strikes are directed primarily against them. Every day, Ukrainian… — Volodymyr Zelenskyy / Володимир Зеленський (@ZelenskyyUa) September 14, 2026

Why are energy sites at the centre of the war?

It has been months now that Ukraine has been targeting Russia's energy sector with long-range drone strikes. Simultaneously, Russia has also intensified aerial bombardments over Ukraine. The timing of this development is important as Ukraine prepares for winter, and damage to power facilities could lead to a shortage of electricity in extreme weather conditions.

Meanwhile, average diesel prices across the US have surpassed $6 per gallon, which is a record high, ultimately leading to more inflation. This is expected to affect Congressional mid-term elections scheduled for November.