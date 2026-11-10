‘Endless wars must give way to end of war’: What India said on Russia-Ukraine conflict

Highlighting PM Modi’s message on the Russia-Ukraine war, the Ministry of External Affairs (MEA) has made an important remark on India’s stand. Here's what Randhir Jaiswal said.

India has reiterated its position on the ongoing Russia-Ukraine war, saying that New Delhi will continue to contribute towards restoring peace in the region, including ensuring the safety of commercial shipping in the Black Sea and addressing concerns related to energy and grain exports. In the biweekly media briefing, the Ministry of External Affairs spokesperson Randhir Jaiswal said that India had been engaging with both Moscow and Kyiv and had conveyed ideas to both nations to maintain peace in the region.

India proposes measures to restore peace in Russia-Ukraine war

''As you know that India has been emphasising that the way forward is to take the path of dialogue and diplomacy. And in recent months, our Prime Minister has expressed and articulated that endless wars must now give way to end of war,'' Randhir Jaiswal said.

He also said India's proposal included ensuring the safety of commercial shipping in the Black Sea, among others. ''Keeping with this idea of bringing peace to the region, India has engaged or has been engaged with both Russia and Ukraine, and we have conveyed certain ideas to them. These ideas include safety of commercial shipping in the Black Sea region. It also includes addressing concerns, immediate concerns of both the countries in regard to energy and grain exports, as also non-attack arrangements,'' he added.

Bi-weekly Media Briefing by the Official Spokesperson (November 10, 2026) https://t.co/lnPJP9NVNC — Randhir Jaiswal (@MEAIndia) November 10, 2026

PM Modi discusses Ukraine conflict with Zelenskyy

Jaiswal also talked about PM Narendra Modi's conversation with Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy and informed that the two leaders shared perspectives on the ongoing conflict. ''Yesterday, as you are aware, our Prime Minister spoke to President Zelenskyy of Ukraine. They shared, both leaders shared perspectives on the ongoing conflict, its humanitarian aspects, as also various efforts to restore peace that are undergoing. Prime Minister reiterated India's firm commitment to contribute towards peace in every possible way,'' the MEA spokesperson further said.

After PM Modi's conversation with Zelenskyy, India's External Affairs Minister S Jaishankar spoke with Russian Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov, where both leaders discussed the ongoing diplomatic initiatives focused on the conflict.

(With inputs from ANI)