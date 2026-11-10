FacebookTwitterYoutubeInstagram
Advertisement
  • LATEST
Saranagati: Hombale Films announces biopic on ISKCON founder after Hanuman Ansh, Mahavatar Narsimha succeed at box office

Saranagati: Hombale Films announces biopic on ISKCON founder

Is Michael Carrick losing the Manchester United job? Club reportedly explores replacements

Is Michael Carrick losing the Manchester United job? Club explores replacements

ECI flags ‘sensitive’ objection over Akali Dal (Waris Punjab De) registration, awaits Punjab CEO report

ECI flags ‘sensitive’ objection over Akali Dal (Waris Punjab De) registration

  • PHOTOS
  • VIDEOS
  • ENTERTAINMENT
Ramayana Part One: Ranbir Kapoor, Sunny Deol, Rakul Preet Singh, Alia Bhatt shine at movie premiere, see inside pics

Ramayana Part One: Ranbir, Sunny, Rakul, Alia shine at movie premiere

Ramayana star cast fees: Ranbir Kapoor took Rs 75 crore to play Rama, Yash's price will shock you, Lara Dutta, Kunal Kapoor took only little chunk

Ramayana star cast fees: Ranbir took Rs 75 cr, Yash's fees will shock you

OTT Releases This Week: Mirzapur The Movie, Obsession, Akka, Baththa; new movies, shows to watch on Netflix, Prime Video, JioHotstar

OTT Releases This Week: Mirzapur The Movie, Obsession, Akka, Baththa, Immortal

Latest NewsWorld

WORLD

‘Endless wars must give way to end of war’: What India said on Russia-Ukraine conflict

Highlighting PM Modi’s message on the Russia-Ukraine war, the Ministry of External Affairs (MEA) has made an important remark on India’s stand. Here's what Randhir Jaiswal said.

Latest News

Aseem Sharma

Updated : Nov 10, 2026, 07:20 PM IST

‘Endless wars must give way to end of war’: What India said on Russia-Ukraine conflict
India reiterates PM Modi’s message on the Ukraine war. (Screengrab from MEA video)
Add DNA as a Preferred Source

TRENDING NOW

India has reiterated its position on the ongoing Russia-Ukraine war, saying that New Delhi will continue to contribute towards restoring peace in the region, including ensuring the safety of commercial shipping in the Black Sea and addressing concerns related to energy and grain exports. In the biweekly media briefing, the Ministry of External Affairs spokesperson Randhir Jaiswal said that India had been engaging with both Moscow and Kyiv and had conveyed ideas to both nations to maintain peace in the region.

India proposes measures to restore peace in Russia-Ukraine war

''As you know that India has been emphasising that the way forward is to take the path of dialogue and diplomacy. And in recent months, our Prime Minister has expressed and articulated that endless wars must now give way to end of war,'' Randhir Jaiswal said.

He also said India's proposal included ensuring the safety of commercial shipping in the Black Sea, among others. ''Keeping with this idea of bringing peace to the region, India has engaged or has been engaged with both Russia and Ukraine, and we have conveyed certain ideas to them. These ideas include safety of commercial shipping in the Black Sea region. It also includes addressing concerns, immediate concerns of both the countries in regard to energy and grain exports, as also non-attack arrangements,'' he added.

PM Modi discusses Ukraine conflict with Zelenskyy

Jaiswal also talked about PM Narendra Modi's conversation with Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy and informed that the two leaders shared perspectives on the ongoing conflict. ''Yesterday, as you are aware, our Prime Minister spoke to President Zelenskyy of Ukraine. They shared, both leaders shared perspectives on the ongoing conflict, its humanitarian aspects, as also various efforts to restore peace that are undergoing. Prime Minister reiterated India's firm commitment to contribute towards peace in every possible way,'' the MEA spokesperson further said.

After PM Modi's conversation with Zelenskyy, India's External Affairs Minister S Jaishankar spoke with Russian Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov, where both leaders discussed the ongoing diplomatic initiatives focused on the conflict.

(With inputs from ANI)

Find your daily dose of All Latest News including Sports NewsEntertainment NewsLifestyle News, explainers & more. Stay updated, Stay informed- Follow DNA on WhatsApp.
Read More
Advertisement
POPULAR STORIES
Diljit Dosanjh's Indore concert receives bomb threat email after singer dismisses cancellation rumours
Diljit Dosanjh's Indore concert receives bomb threat email
Saranagati: Hombale Films announces biopic on ISKCON founder after Hanuman Ansh, Mahavatar Narsimha succeed at box office
Saranagati: Hombale Films announces biopic on ISKCON founder
Kangana Ranaut blames 'mysterious foreign national' Sonia Gandhi for Indira Gandhi, Rajiv Gandhi's deaths
Kangana Ranaut blames Sonia Gandhi for Indira Gandhi, Rajiv Gandhi's deaths
‘Endless wars must give way to end of war’: What India said on Russia-Ukraine conflict
‘Endless wars must give way to end of war’: What India said on Russia-Ukraine co
Before Rahul Gandhi, Sonia-Rajiv lost their first child: Memoir reveals heartbreaking tragedy, cruel newspaper remark
Before Rahul, Sonia lost first child: Memoir reveals newspaper called 'bastard'
MORE
Advertisement
MOST VIEWED
Ramayana Part One: Ranbir Kapoor, Sunny Deol, Rakul Preet Singh, Alia Bhatt shine at movie premiere, see inside pics
Ramayana Part One: Ranbir, Sunny, Rakul, Alia shine at movie premiere
Ramayana star cast fees: Ranbir Kapoor took Rs 75 crore to play Rama, Yash's price will shock you, Lara Dutta, Kunal Kapoor took only little chunk
Ramayana star cast fees: Ranbir took Rs 75 cr, Yash's fees will shock you
OTT Releases This Week: Mirzapur The Movie, Obsession, Akka, Baththa; new movies, shows to watch on Netflix, Prime Video, JioHotstar
OTT Releases This Week: Mirzapur The Movie, Obsession, Akka, Baththa, Immortal
Rise and Fall 2: From Siwet-Shehzad’s showdown to Swara Bhasker's casting couch escape, 5 most viral moments of Virender Sehwag show
Rise and Fall 2: 5 most viral moments of Virender Sehwag show
From Ranbir Kapoor's Ramayana to Ayushmann Khurrana's Yeh Prem Mol Liya: 5 films to watch this November
From Ramayana to Yeh Prem Mol Liya: 5 films to watch this November
MORE
MOST WATCHED
MORE
Advertisement