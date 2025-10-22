FacebookTwitterYoutubeInstagram
'End to Hamas...': Donald Trump issues warning over Gaza peace plan, but hopes that it will...

US President Donald Trump has warned Hamas not to violate the Gaza peace plan, saying there is still hope that it will do what is right but in case it does not then US may 'end Hamas'. Trump has shown confidence in many countries in the Middle East sending their forces for reinstating peace in Gaza.

Vaishali Shastri

Updated : Oct 22, 2025, 12:18 AM IST

US President Donald Trump has warned Hamas not to violate the Gaza peace plan, saying there is still hope that it will do what is right and "if they do not, an end to Hamas will be fast, furious and brutal". Trump's warning came in a post he made on his social media handle, Truth Social.

"Numerous of our NOW GREAT ALLIES in the Middle East, and areas surrounding the Middle East, have explicitly and strongly, with great enthusiasm, informed me that they would welcome the opportunity, at my request, to go into GAZA with a heavy force and "straighten our Hamas" if Hamas continues to act badly, in violation of their agreement with us. The love and spirit for the Middle East has not been seen like this in a thousand years! It is a beautiful thing to behold! I told these countries, and Israel, "NOT YET!" There is still hope that Hamas will do what is right," he said. "If they do not, an end to Hamas will be FAST, FURIOUS, & BRUTAL! I would like to thank all of those countries that called to help. Also, I would like to thank the great and powerful country of Indonesia, and its wonderful leader, for all of the help they have shown and given to the Middle East, and to the USA TO EVERYONE, thank you for your attention to this matter," he added.

To date, only Indonesia has publicly expressed willingness to contribute troops to a UN-mandated international force that would help secure postwar Gaza, while Turkey and Azerbaijan have privately expressed willingness to do so, officials have told The Times of Israel. The New York Times said earlier today that -- contrary to Trump's claims -- countries are hesitant to send forces to the Strip over concerns that they'll have to clash with the terror group while trying to stabilise the territory.

US Vice President JD Vance has arrived at the "Civilian Military Coordination Center," as per The Times of Israel. The Kiryat Gat site, in southern Israel, is the headquarters of the fledgling US-led force meant to oversee the implementation of the Gaza ceasefire. "The Vice President is here for private briefings with members of the military," The Times of Israel stated. Meanwhile, Hamas's military wing announced that it will transfer two bodies of deceased hostages to Israel tonight at 9pm (local time). The terror group said the hostages were "retrieved today in the Strip," and did not identify them, as per The Times of Israel. 

(Except for the headline, this story has not been edited by DNA staff and is published from ANI )

