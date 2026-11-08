End Of Netanyahu Era? Ex-Army Chief Gadi Eisenkot gets mandate to form Israel govt

President Isaac Herzog gives Yashar leader Gadi Eisenkot mandate to form Israel government after 67 lawmakers back him vs 46 for Netanyahu, 28 days to form coalition after Oct 27 polls.

Israeli President Isaac Herzog will formally give Yashar Party leader Gadi Eisenkot the mandate to form next government on Sunday at 5 pm local time (8:30 pm IST) after he received support of 67 lawmakers, compared with 46 who supported Benjamin Netanyahu's Likud-led bloc.

Netanyahu, Israel's longest-serving prime minister, has already called for unity government as he attempts to retain power after his coalition lost its majority in October 27 election even though it remained largest bloc in parliament.

Israel Elections: 10 points to know as Eisenkot receives mandate

After holding consultations with all political parties during week, Herzog said Eisenkot would get first opportunity to form government. Neither side secured majority in polls held in country sharply divided following Hamas-led attacks on October 7, 2023, and three years of conflict in Gaza and other parts of region.

During consultations with party delegations, 67 lawmakers backed Eisenkot for post of Prime Minister, giving him majority support in 120-member Parliament. Netanyahu received 46 recommendations, while seven-member United Torah Judaism party did not back either candidate.

Eisenkot's nomination is expected to be followed by weeks of negotiations. He has 28 days to form government, with option to seek additional 14 days.

Eisenkot, former military chief, has ruled out joining hands with Arab parties, whose backing could help him secure parliamentary majority. However, Arab leaders, who oppose what they describe as racist policies of Netanyahu and his far-right allies, still recommended Eisenkot as first candidate to form government. This gave him highest number of endorsements.

Meanwhile, Netanyahu has been trying to prevent Eisenkot from forming alliance with Arab-led parties. He has also made claims that Arab parties "stole" election. Shortly before Herzog's announcement, Netanyahu in video message called for "national unity government" and also cautioned against "hastily swearing in a government with terrorist supporters," phrase he uses for Arab-led parties.

Possible routes for Eisenkot

Eisenkot has several possible routes to forming government. He could seek to lead minority government with Arab parties supporting him on key votes, reach agreement with ultra-Orthodox parties that he and his allies have previously avoided, or form unity government with Netanyahu.

If Eisenkot fails to form government, another candidate will get opportunity. If that attempt also fails, Parliament can nominate another person. Entire process has deadline of around 100 days.

If no candidate manages to form government, Israel will have to hold fresh elections. Country went to polls five times between 2019 and 2022 amid repeated political deadlocks.

On Saturday night, Yashar said that "Likud and its friends" could join coalition led by Eisenkot, but party did not extend offer to Netanyahu. Eisenkot has repeatedly said he would not enter coalition with Netanyahu, The Times of Israel reported.

Four opposition parties have also called for Knesset (Israeli Parliament) to elect new speaker during its first sitting on Tuesday (November 10). Such move could lead to removal of incumbent speaker Amir Ohana of Likud party