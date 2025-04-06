Following US President Donald Trump's reciprocal tariff announcement under his "America First" policy, United Kingdom Prime Minister Keir Starmer is set to declare the end of globalisation, which started after the fall of soviet union in 1991.

As per a report by The Times, the British Prime Minister will address the nation on Monday, i.e., April 7, and is likely to admit that the policy of globalisation has "failed" millions of voters and acknowledge why Trump's economic nationalism is popular among his supporters who reckon that there are no benefits from free trade and mass immigration.

Citing a senior UK official, the outlet reported that while the UK is at loggerheads with Donald Trump's 10 per cent "baseline" tariffs, the Starmer government acknowledges that a new era has begun with the introduction of reciprocal tariffs.

"Trump has done something that we don't agree with, but there's a reason why people are behind him on this. The world has changed, globalisation is over, and we are now in a new era. We've got to demonstrate that our approach, a more active Labour government, a more reformist government, can provide the answers for people in every part of this country", said the official, as quoted by The Times.

Notably, Monday's address is seen as Keir Starmer's first significant intervention since Donald Trump-led US administration imposed reciprocal tariff, triggering a trade war among several countries.

Donald Trump's tariffs

Donald Trump's reciprocal tariffs has led to the escalation of trade war among several countries, causing global markets plummeting.