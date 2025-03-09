The massive deposit, located beneath the soil of Folswiller in the Moselle region, is estimated to hold 46 million tonnes of hydrogen

France has made a big discovery in green energy with the largest known natural hydrogen reserve on the planet. The massive deposit, located beneath the soil of Folswiller in the Moselle region, is estimated to hold 46 million tonnes of hydrogen. According to reports, the value of this reserve is around $92 trillion, with expectations that its worth will rise in the future.

This discovery, made by researchers from the Georesources Laboratory and CNRS, was unexpected.

Scientists were originally searching for methane but instead found an enormous supply of white hydrogen buried 1,250 meters underground. This form of hydrogen is a potential game-changer as it provides a clean energy source without carbon emissions.

Unlike green hydrogen, which requires electricity from renewable sources for production, or grey hydrogen, which is derived from fossil fuels and contributes to pollution, white hydrogen is naturally occurring. It is found deep underground and does not require complex industrial processes or generate harmful emissions.

Currently, the world’s hydrogen economy faces challenges due to high production costs and dependency on fossil fuels. White hydrogen presents a cost-effective and environmentally friendly alternative. If similar reserves are found elsewhere, it could spark a global shift toward sustainable energy.