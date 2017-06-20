Headlines

World

World

Emirates wants US, European monitors for any Qatar deal

Saudi Arabia, the UAE and Bahrain cut ties with Qatar this month and blocked air, sea and land traffic over its support for Islamist groups and ties with Iran.

Latest News

DNA Web Team

Updated: Jun 20, 2017, 11:07 PM IST

The United Arab Emirates is calling for a monitoring system to ensure that Qatar respects any future agreement to end the standoff with its Gulf neighbors.

Saudi Arabia, the UAE and Bahrain cut ties with Qatar this month and blocked air, sea and land traffic over its support for Islamist groups and ties with Iran.

UAE Minister of State for Foreign Affairs Anwar Gargash said in Brussels today that "we do need to create some sort of monitoring system of Qatar's obligations." He said he hoped US and European officials from countries like Britain, France and Germany could take part to ensure that Qatar does not harbor or fund extremists.

Gargash said he expects the crisis to drag on because "the Qataris are still in a state of denial."

 

