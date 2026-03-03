FacebookTwitterYoutubeInstagram
WORLD

Emirates flight EK501 from India makes unusual double reverse amid heigh security alert in UAE

The live plane tracker on Flightradar24 showed the Emirates plane making a double reverse, a maneuver described as "rare", before ultimately landing in Dubai.

Apurwa Amit

Updated : Mar 03, 2026, 03:47 PM IST

Emirates flight EK501 from India makes unusual double reverse amid heigh security alert in UAE
An Emirates flight bound for Dubai was forced to make a rare double reverse maneuver in UAE airspace after being alerted of a missile attack on the country. The flight, EK501, had taken off from Mumbai in Maharashtra and was heading towards Dubai when it was diverted outside of UAE airspace on Tuesday morning. According to Flightradar24 data, the Emirates plane was held outside of UAE airspace after the ministry of defence alerted air defenses were engaging ballistic missiles launched from Iran.

Flight tracker's dramatic data

The live plane tracker on Flightradar24 showed the Emirates plane making a double reverse, a maneuver described as "rare", before ultimately landing in Dubai. The flight was initially seen heading back to Mumbai, but then resumed its route to Dubai before receiving the hold from authorities due to ongoing fire from Iran. This dramatic turn of events highlights the escalating tensions in the region.

Regional conflict escalates

The conflict between the United States, Israel, and Iran has spread across West Asia, with limited flight operations being carried out to evacuate passengers stranded in the region. Dubai, Abu Dhabi, and Sharjah airports resumed operations, but only limited flights were carried out due to the ongoing conflict. The airports had suffered damage during Iranian strikes, largely from debris falling from intercepted drones.

Attacks and retaliations

The United States and Israeli militaries launched a joint operation against Iran, during which Iranian Supreme Leader Ayatollah Ali Khamenei was killed. Iran launched retaliatory strikes, vowing to target US and Israeli bases across the region, causing the conflict to spread to the wider West Asia region.

Iran launched drone and missile attacks at US bases in Qatar, the United Arab Emirates, Bahrain, Kuwait, Iraq, and more. The conflict has also expanded to Lebanon, where Iran-backed militant group Hezbollah has joined the fight.

The ongoing conflict has had a significant impact on civilians, with one person dying in Abu Dhabi. The damage to Dubai International and Zayed International airports has also caused disruptions to flight operations, leaving many passengers stranded in the region. The situation remains volatile, with tensions running high across West Asia.

