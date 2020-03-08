Emergency declared in New York state as coronavirus cases cross 400 in US

As the number of confirmed cases of the novel coronavirus in US crossed 400, Governor of the state of New York Andrew Cuomo declared a state of emergency on Saturday.

Making the announcement on Twitter, Cuomo said, "I am declaring a State of Emergency for New York amid an outbreak of Coronavirus," he wrote, adding that "With this order, the state will be able to help local health departments that are stressed by getting them all the tools they need to contain the virus spread."

"I am announcing a new directive requiring NY health insurers to waive cost sharing associated with testing for coronavirus, including emergency room, urgent care and office visits," he wrote in another tweet.

The governor further added that "We can't let cost be a barrier to access to COVID-19 testing for any New Yorker."

"New Yorkers receiving Medicaid coverage will not have to pay a co-pay for any testing related to #coronavirus. Currently all COVID-19 tests being conducted at the State's Wadsworth Lab are fully covered," he wrote in another tweet.

Informing about the confirmed cases in the state, the governor said that 13 new cases of coronavirus were reported in the on Saturday, bringing the total number to 89.

Cuomo said that the most populous metropolis in the country New York has seen 11 cases whereas 70 cases are reported from Westchester city, Nassau has 4 cases, Rockland and Saratoga ahs reported 2 cases each.

Meanwhile, the number of infected people from the novel coronavirus has crossed 100,000 worldwide as the casualty due to the deadly disease reaches close to 3500.

Outside China, a total of 97 countries and regions have reported cases of infection, including 34 in India.

The World Health Organization (WHO) said on Friday that additional five countries -- the Philippines, New Zealand, Ireland, the Czech Republic and Slovenia -- have seen local transmission of the COVID-19. Bhutan, Cameroon, Serbia and South Africa reported cases of the COVID-19 for the first time in the past 24 hours as of Friday morning, the WHO report said.