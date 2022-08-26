Search icon
X
PreviousPrevious
HomeWorld

Elon Musk vs Twitter: Court orders 'some data' on spam accounts to be handed over to Tesla CEO

 Elon Musk may get access to Twitter Inc data used in a 2021 audit of active users but other information the billionaire seeks in a bid to end his $44 billion deal to buy the company were rejected as "absurdly broad," a judge said on Thursday.

Reported By:DNA Web Team| Edited By: DNA Web Team |Source: Reuters |Updated: Aug 26, 2022, 10:49 PM IST

Elon Musk vs Twitter: Court orders 'some data' on spam accounts to be handed over to Tesla CEO
Elon Musk vs twitter

 Elon Musk may get access to Twitter Inc data used in a 2021 audit of active users but other information the billionaire seeks in a bid to end his $44 billion deal to buy the company were rejected as "absurdly broad," a judge said on Thursday.

Twitter must turn over data from the 9,000 accounts sampled in the fourth quarter as part of its process to estimate the number of spam accounts.

Twitter had said that data did not exist and it would be burdensome to collect it. Chancellor Katheleen McCormick gave the company two weeks to produce the data.

Musk has claimed the company defrauded him by misrepresenting the number of real users in its financial disclosures that he relied on to make his takeover offer and he wanted the data to confirm Twitter's spam estimates.

A five-day trial has been scheduled for Oct. 17.

McCormick also rejected many of Musk's other data demands.

"Defendants' data requests are absurdly broad. Read literally, defendants' documents request would require plaintiff to produce trillions upon trillions of data points," she wrote.

(Source:Reuters)

TRENDING NEWS TOPICS
More
Popular Stories
More
Most Viewed
More
Viral Photos of the Day: Taapsee Pannu sizzles in bodycon dress, Karan Kundrra poses for paps
In pics: Ek Villian Returns star Disha Patani looks like a 'doll' in her latest viral photos
Amazon Prime Day Sale 2022: Massive discounts on Apple iPhone 13, iPhone 12, iPhone 11
IAS Athar Amir Khan, fiancé Mehreen Qazi share photos from intimate engagement ceremony
Viral Photos of the Day: Tejasswi Prakash stuns in co-ord set, Shehnaaz Gill sizzles in printed outfit
Speed Reads
More
First-image
Delhi-Saharanpur highway: Over 5,100 trees to be felled in capital to construct NHAI’s six-lane highway
top-stories
top-stories
top-stories
top-stories
Most Watched
More
DNA Originals
More

Partner site: Zee News ©1998-2022 INDIA DOT COM PRIVATE LIMITED, ALL RIGHTS RESERVED.