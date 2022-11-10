Search icon
Elon Musk vs Joe Biden: US President says Twitter owner's association with other countries must be 'looked at'

Elon Musk, the founder of the electric car company Tesla, sources many components from China.

Reported By:DNA Web Team| Edited By: DNA Web Team |Source: DNA Web Desk |Updated: Nov 10, 2022, 09:30 AM IST

Elon Musk (File)

Elon Musk's technical relationships with other countries must be looked at, US President Joe Biden said on Wednesday, days after the Tesla founder appealed to the masses to vote for the Republican candidates in the mid-term elections. Biden is a Democrat.

Biden told reporters that Musk's cooperation with other countries is "worthy of being looked at".

He, however, clarified he wasn't suggesting that Musk had done something wrong.

"Whether or not he is doing anything inappropriate, I'm not suggesting that. I'm suggesting that it is worth being looked at. That's all I'll say," he said, PTI reported.

Asked how it would be done, he said, "There are many ways"

Musk last month bought Twitter after fighting a short battle with the company in court. He had backtracked on his 44 billion dollar offer claiming the company's leadership wasn't forthcoming on the number of bot accounts.

Within days of taking over Twitter, Musk courted controversy by laying off 50 percent of the workforce without notice and introducing an 8-dollar fee on Twitter's blue tick.

Many celebrities have quit Twitter since Musk announced the move and then aggressively defended it on the social media platform.

Unfazed, he has rolled out the fee in most countries.

It isn't clear whether or not people have adopted the fee model in these countries.

On Monday, Musk appealed to the voters that people must vote for the Republicans as the US has a Democrat Presidency.

“To independent-minded voters: Shared power curbs the worst excesses of both parties, therefore I recommend voting for a Republican Congress, given that the Presidency is Democratic,” Musk tweeted on Monday.

Musk had openly denounced Twitter's move to ban Donald Trump. He even sacked the legal officer responsible for the move after he took over the company.

Elon Musk, the founder of the electric car company Tesla, sources many components from China, the fiercest geopolitical and trade rival of the United States.

