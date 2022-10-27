Elon Musk viral video: Tesla founder carries sink inside Twitter's San Francisco office, here's why

Reported By: | Edited By: DNA Web Team |Source: DNA Web Desk |Updated: Oct 27, 2022, 07:05 AM IST

Elon Musk in Twitter's San Francisco office.

Tesla founder Elon Musk, the world's richest man, posted a video of him carrying a sink inside Twitter's San Fransisco office. The video has got viral with thousands of people across the globe retweeting the visuals. "Entering Twitter HQ - let that sink in," he wrote on the micro-blogging website.

Musk, known for his witty tweets and replies, carried the sink as a practical joke.

Earlier this week he confirmed to his investors that he would go through with the 44-billion-dollars deal to buy the social media giant.

He has until Friday to close the deal or face legal action.

Entering Twitter HQ – let that sink in! pic.twitter.com/D68z4K2wq7 — Elon Musk (@elonmusk) October 26, 2022

Twitter, meanwhile, hasn't confirmed that the deal was closed when Musk made the grand entry into their US-based headquarters.

Leslie Berland, Twitter's Chief Marketing Officer, had written in an email that Musk planned to visit the office ahead of the expected closure of the deal.

Earlier this year, Musk made an explosive offer to Twitter. However, after weeks of negotiations, he backed out of the deal claiming he had been getting accurate information regarding bot accounts. Twitter sued Musk who filed a countersuit.

However, earlier this month, Musk announced he would go through with the deal.

Experts believe Musk decided to buy Twitter as he anticipated a certain courtroom defeat.

Musk is reportedly planning to let go 75 percent of existing Twitter employees.

Musk is currently engaged in gathering the money to buy Twitter. Earlier this year, a group of banks signed an agreement to loan 12.5 billion dollars to Musk to buy Twitter.

He has himself sold his Tesla stocks worth 15 billion dollars since April.

Experts suggest he may even enter equity deals to fund the Twitter buyout.