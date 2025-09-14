Elon Musk urges protestors to fightback in virtual address during Tommy Robinson led rally in London, says, 'destruction of Britain...', WATCH

Elon Musk virtually addressed over 110,000 protestors in 'Unite the Kingdom' rally with an 'anti-immigration' theme, organized by right-wing activist Tommy Robinson in London. He urged them to either 'fight back or die' and warning them that 'violence is coming.'

Massive 'Unite the Kingdom' rally with an 'anti-immigration' theme, organized by far-right activist Stephen Yaxley-Lennon, known as Tommy Robinson, drew over 110,000 protestors with British and English flags on the streets of London. Amid this, billionaire Elon Musk suprisingly appeared on a livestream and virtually addressed protestors urging them to either 'fight back or die' and called for a 'dissolution of UK Parliament.' Along with Elon Musk, far-right Katie Hopkins and French politician Éric Zemmour were also invited to speak at the event.

'Destruction of Britain'

In his address, Elon Musk said, 'There’s something beautiful about being British, and what I see happening here is the destruction of Britain.'

'It began with a slow erosion, but it is now rapidly accelerating with massive uncontrolled migration,' he added.

'My message is to them: if this continues, that violence is going to come to you, you will have no choice. You’re in a fundamental situation here. Whether you choose violence or not, violence is coming to you. You either fight back or you die, that’s the truth, I think,' he said.

'Dissolution of UK parliament'

Elon Musk stressed upon the regime change in UK, and oust Keir Starmer-led Labour government, he said, 'I really think that there’s got to be a change of government in Britain. You can’t – we don’t have another four years, or whenever the next election is, it’s too long. Something’s got to be done. There’s got to be a dissolution of parliament and a new vote held.'

He also accused the BBC (British Broadcasting Corporation​) of being 'complicit in the destruction of Britain.'

On Charlie Kirk's assassination

Elon Musk called political left of being violent citing the recent killing of conservative activist Charlie Kirk in US. He said, 'There’s so much violence on the left, with our friend Charlie Kirk getting murdered in cold blood this week and people on the left celebrating it openly. The left is the party of murder and celebrating murder. I mean, let that sink in for a minute, that’s who we’re dealing with here.'

'Woke Mind Virus'

Elon Musk also slammed the woke mind virus. He said that ' the decisions for advancement should be on merit rather than discrimination on the basis of sex, or religion or any race or anything else'

'A lot of the woke stuff is actually super-racist, it’s super-sexist and often it’s anti-religion, but only anti-Christian, like why anti-Christian? That’s unfair … that should be all that matters, the woke mind virus, that I call it, is against all that,' he said.