Elon Musk mulling to levy fee on some Twitter users, tweets his plan

Elon Musk acquired Twitter last month at a whopping $43 billion.

Elon Musk plans to levy a fee for those who use Twitter, which he acquired last month at a whopping $43 billion. The entrepreneur, whose portfolio ranges from selling electric cars to making space rockets, said the microblogging giant will be free of cost for casual users, but commercial and government users may have to cough up a sum to use the platform. "Twitter will always be free for casual users, but maybe a slight cost for commercial/government users," Elon Musk tweeted.

Musk, billed as the world's wealthiest person, has suggested a host of changes to Twitter since he expressed his desire to acquire the company last month. After adding Twitter Inc to his portfolio, he said he wanted to make the algorithms open source to increase trust, to defeat the spam bots, and to authenticate all humans.

Twitter will always be free for casual users, but maybe a slight cost for commercial/government users — Elon Musk (@elonmusk) May 3, 2022

Before striking a deal with the Twitter board, Musk had suggested slashing the price of the Twitter Blue premium subscription service.

On Monday, at New York's annual Met Gala, Elon Musk said he intends to make Twitter transparent as to how the platform promotes or demotes tweets.

Meanwhile, according to a report by the Wall Street Journal, Musk, who recently bought a majority stake in Twitter, will make the platform public again, within three years of buying the company.

Musk has told potential investors he plans to stage an initial public offering to return Twitter to public markets, the report said.

With inputs from Reuters