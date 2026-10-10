Elon Musk takes fresh swipe at Mukesh Ambani, posts reports on Reliance-backed BJP donations

Elon Musk reignited his public criticism of Mukesh Ambani by sharing reports about donations to the BJP by Reliance-backed firms, after sarcastically calling the industrialist “Prime Minister Ambani” and questioning competition in India's satellite internet market.

Elon Musk has stepped up his criticism of Mukesh Ambani, sharing screenshots of news reports about donations made to the BJP by Reliance-backed companies.

The Tesla and SpaceX chief posted the reports on Friday evening, adding a new twist to his ongoing comments about India's satellite internet market and the role of major business groups.

Musk calls Ambani ‘Prime Minister Ambani’

Earlier, Musk had taken a sarcastic swipe at Ambani by referring to him as “Prime Minister Ambani”. He also accused the industrialist of trying to protect a "monopoly" and questioned whether Ambani would be willing to allow Musk's satellite internet service to compete in India.

Musk's comments came amid discussions over the entry of satellite communication companies into the Indian market.

Musk questions Starlink competition in India

Musk had specifically asked whether Ambani would consider allowing the satellite internet service to compete in the country. His remarks come as companies seek regulatory clearances to launch satellite communication services in India, a market that has attracted major global and domestic players.

Scindia says India does not allow monopolies

Communications Minister Jyotiraditya Scindia had earlier responded to concerns over competition in the satellite communication sector. Scindia said India does not permit monopolies in any sector. He also pointed out that while one company has received significant attention, three players have already obtained satcom licences.

According to Scindia, these companies can begin operations after separately fulfilling the required security conditions and other milestones.