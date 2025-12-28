Elon Musk takes a jibe at Canadian healthcare system after Indian-origin man dies after waiting for 8 hours, says, ‘It is as good as…’

SpaceX and Tesla CEO Elon Musk on Friday has issued a big statement on the death of an Indian-origin man in Canada, who waited for over eight hours in the hospital for medical attention. He took a jibe at Canadian Healthcare system.

Elon Musk on his X, took a jibe at the Canadian government over the healthcare system. In a thread of tweets reporting the death of 44-year old man, Prashant Sreekumar in Canadian hospital and his wife left waiting in ER, Elon Musk while replying to it, he compared it to a Canadian healthcare system to US motor vehicle department. US DMV is often criticised for its inefficiency.

He wrote, “When the government does medical care, it is about as good as the DMV (Department of Motor Vehicles).