Billionaire Elon Musk has reportedly been living at the headquarters of the Department of Government Efficiency (DOGE) in Washington, DC, as he works to reshape federal spending. According to WIRED, Musk has been staying at the DOGE offices, which are located in the Eisenhower Executive Office Building, near the White House.

At a recent high-profile dinner, Musk revealed that he was even invited to stay in the White House’s Lincoln Bedroom. However, he declined the offer, reportedly to maintain some distance from President Donald Trump’s team after Chief of Staff Susie Wiles denied him office space in the West Wing, as reported by the Daily Mail.

Musk is well known for his extreme work habits. During Tesla’s early days, he slept on the factory floor to demonstrate his commitment. When he took over Twitter (now X) in 2022, he demanded long hours from employees and let go of those who did not meet his standards. Now, he is bringing the same intensity to DOGE.

DOGE is a new initiative focused on cutting government spending and improving efficiency. The department has already saved taxpayers around $1 billion per day by reducing unnecessary hiring and eliminating diversity, equity, and inclusion (DEI) programs—policies Musk has frequently criticised. The goal is to save over $3 billion daily.

One of DOGE’s cost-cutting measures includes reducing or eliminating penny production, which costs taxpayers millions more than the coin’s actual value. Musk’s influence in the government appears to be growing, as he continues to push for radical changes in federal spending.