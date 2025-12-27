Elon Musk slams NYC Mayor-elect Zohran Mamdani over new FDNY commissioner appointment, warns, 'People will die...'

Watch: 'Mahi Bhai' chants echo as MS Dhoni attends Salman Khan's 60th birthday party at Panvel farmhouse
WORLD
Elon Musk has criticised NYC mayor-elect Zohran Mamdani's appointment of Lillian Bonsignore as FDNY commissioner, arguing that her lack of firefighting experience could endanger public safety. The appointment has sparked debate over whether FDNY leadership should come from firefighting backgrounds.
Elon Musk has publicly criticised New York City's mayor-elect, Zohran Mamdani, over his decision to appoint Lillian Bonsignore as the new commissioner of the Fire Department of New York (FDNY). Musk’s comment about the appointment has sparked widespread debate over leadership qualifications in emergency services and public safety.
People will die because of this. Proven experience matters when lives are at stake. https://t.co/HV4kodU2aI— Elon Musk (@elonmusk) December 26, 2025
Musk expressed his concern on social media, claiming that Bonsignore’s appointment could jeopardise public safety. The tech mogul wrote, “People will die because of this. Proven experience matters when lives are at stake.” His criticism centres on Bonsignore's lack of direct firefighting experience despite her decades of service within the FDNY. Musk’s comment quickly went viral, intensifying the discussion about whether top leaders in the FDNY should have frontline firefighting experience or if broader emergency management skills are sufficient for the role.
Lillian Bonsignore, who will become the FDNY’s first openly gay commissioner, has a long career within the department. With 31 years of service, Bonsignore began as an emergency medical technician (EMT) in 1991 and rose through the ranks to become chief of emergency medical services (EMS). She oversaw EMS operations during the challenging COVID-19 pandemic and retired in 2022.
Supporters of Bonsignore’s appointment point to her extensive administrative and operational experience, noting that EMS units respond to more than 70% of the FDNY's emergency calls. They argue that the commissioner’s role is primarily managerial, involving strategy, budget management, and department-wide coordination rather than frontline firefighting operations.
While some view Bonsignore’s elevation as a historic and symbolic move, critics argue that leadership in such a crucial department requires firsthand firefighting experience. The FDNY is one of the world’s largest fire departments, and opponents contend that a lack of firefighting experience could hinder decision-making during major fires, large-scale disasters, or complex rescue operations.
Musk's comments have amplified concerns about whether the commissioner’s role should be filled by someone with direct firefighting experience or someone with a broader emergency management background. The controversy has sparked a larger national discussion about the qualifications needed for high-level positions in emergency services and whether political considerations play a role in such appointments.
Supporters of Mamdani’s appointment of Bonsignore emphasise that leadership in modern emergency services requires a blend of operational knowledge, strategic thinking, and the ability to manage complex systems, all of which Bonsignore possesses. Meanwhile, critics believe that the absence of direct firefighting experience could undermine Bonsignore’s ability to lead the department, particularly during emergencies that require on-the-ground expertise.
As the debate continues, the appointment of Lillian Bonsignore to lead the FDNY highlights the growing tension between political symbolism and the practical demands of public safety leadership.