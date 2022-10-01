Elon Musk shows off humanoid robot Optimus, will cost less than Tata Safari, Toyota Innova

Elon Musk's robot Optimus

Elon Musk keeps trying to disrupt the market and also build new ones. For instance, his two flagship companies Tesla and SpaceX. Who would have thought space travel could become a commercial activity? Now, he is trying to mass-produce another niche product at a very low price. On Saturday, he showed off to the world his humanoid robot that he would sell to the masses at a very low cost in the future. His robot walked on the stage unassisted for the first time at AI Day 2022.

Optimus works on the same AI software as Tesla's driver assistance called Autopilot, which shows how the company plans to use available technology on other platforms and use cases.

Musk said that this was the first time the robot walked on its two humanoid legs without any external support. He said his company would produce millions of units to be sold to the masses.

The robot would be able to do some household chores when ready for mass production. It will have a battery pack that will likely last a day and would have WiFi and LTE connection options.

The robot's design will help it pick objects. It can be employed as a worker at a factory or such facilities.

The price of the robot will be less than $20,000. In Indian rupee, it translates to around Rs 16 lakh. This is lesser than the popular SUV Tata Safari. It is also lesser than Toyota Innova. Both cost way above Rs 16 lakh on road.

The robot can easily carry weight up to 20 pounds.

It also has many digital security features.