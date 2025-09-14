Elon Musk’s xAI conducts mass layoffs, 500 workers sacked from crucial Grok’s team due to this reason

Add DNA as a Preferred Source
FacebookTwitterYoutubeInstagram
Advertisement
Headlines

'Forget about everything....': Wasim Akram issues bold statement before high-voltage India vs Pakistan Asia Cup clash

Karan Aujla, Diljit Dosanjh and other Punjabi singers who took desi beats to international charts

IND vs PAK, Asia Cup 2025: Hardik Pandya on brink of historic record, need 9 runs to achieve THIS rare feat

SBI Clerk Prelims Admit Card 2025 released at sbi.bank.in, get direct LINK, steps to download here

Robinson’s rally in London: ‘Whether you choose violence...’, Elon Musk sends message to protestors, ask them to...

India’s First Vande Bharat sleeper train set to launch before Chhath Puja and Diwali, viral video shows 'luxurious interiors, diffused lights' - WATCH

Hindi Diwas 2025: Why teaching children Hindi has 5 BIG benefits, 3rd one offers lifelong advantage, check here

Ahead of IND vs PAK Asia Cup face-off, Mohammed Shami reacts to Virat Kohli's 'lazy' tag for him: ‘Agar banda relaxed hai...'

Manohar Lal Khattar says, ‘not fair’ to oppose India vs Pak T20 Asia Cup match due to..., ‘As far as the game...’

Manohar Lal Khattar says, ‘not fair’ to oppose India vs Pak T20 Asia Cup match due to...,‘As far as the game...’

  • LATEST
  • WEBSTORY
  • TRENDING
'Forget about everything....': Wasim Akram issues bold statement before high-voltage India vs Pakistan Asia Cup clash

Wasim Akram issues bold statement before high-voltage India vs Pakistan Asia Cup

Karan Aujla, Diljit Dosanjh and other Punjabi singers who took desi beats to international charts

Punjabi singers who took desi beats to international charts

IND vs PAK, Asia Cup 2025: Hardik Pandya on brink of historic record, need 9 runs to achieve THIS rare feat

IND vs PAK, Asia Cup 2025: Hardik Pandya on brink of historic record, need 9 run

  • PHOTOS
  • VIDEOS
  • ENTERTAINMENT
Meet IAS Ambika Raina, as beautiful as Bollywood actress, left high-paying job in Switzerland to become civil servant, cracked UPSC exam with AIR...

Meet IAS Ambika Raina, as beautiful as Bollywood actress, cracked UPSC exam with

From Ritesh Agarwal's 16,000 crores to Deepinder Goyal's 15,000 crores, Namita Thapar's 600 crores: A look at net worth, lifestyle of Shark Tank judges

A look at net worth, lifestyle of Shark Tank judges

Chris Gayle picks his all-time IPL Playing XI, snubs Rohit Sharma

Chris Gayle picks his all-time IPL Playing XI, snubs Rohit Sharma

HomeWorld

WORLD

Elon Musk’s xAI conducts mass layoffs, 500 workers sacked from crucial Grok’s team due to this reason

Elon Musk’s xAI has laid off 500 workers from its crucial xAI team. The team members are called generalist AI tutors who were highly crucial to training Grok, xAI’s chatbot. The layoff is part of a big restructure programme.

Latest News

Vaishali Shastri

Updated : Sep 14, 2025, 02:05 PM IST

Elon Musk’s xAI conducts mass layoffs, 500 workers sacked from crucial Grok’s team due to this reason
Elon Musk
Add DNA as a Preferred Source

TRENDING NOW

Elon Musk’s xAI has again come into focus for restructuring its workforce recently, which has reshaped its AI development approach. Two days back on September 12, 2025, the AI company concluded mass layoffs of approximately 500 employees from its biggest division, the data annotation team. The team members are called generalist AI tutors who were highly crucial to training Grok, xAI’s chatbot, by the process of labeling and offering its varied context of raw data, important for making the AI learn about the world and understand it better.

Who all have been sacked from the xAI team?

The tech company sent emails on Friday night, making its employees aware of its plans to reduce its team of generalist AI tutors. The layoff process has been gradual as days before the emails were sent and employees were notified of the same, the Slack accounts of many senior-level employees, including the team's former head, were deactivated. The xAI laid off some prominent senior members of the human data management team, which had been the force behind Grok’s development. The standard wages of the team members usually range between USD 35 and USD 65 per hour.

The email read, “After a thorough review of our Human Data efforts, we've decided to accelerate the expansion and prioritisation of our specialist AI tutors, while scaling back our focus on general AI tutor roles. This strategic pivot will take effect immediately,” the email read, the report mentioned.

“As part of this shift in focus, we no longer need most generalist AI tutor positions, and your employment with xAI will conclude.”

Why is xAI laying off xAI tutors?

The layoff has been happening as part of a heavy restructuring strategy, which is aimed at doing away with generalist roles and clearing space for hiring “specialist AI tutors” who are highly skilled and expert at domain-specific areas like STEM, coding, finance, law, and even other areas such as Grok personality experts and “shitposters and doomscrollers.” 

Find your daily dose of All Latest News including Sports NewsEntertainment NewsLifestyle News, explainers & more. Stay updated, Stay informed- Follow DNA on WhatsApp.
Read More
Advertisement
POPULAR STORIES
Virat Kohli to Rohit Sharma: 5 stars from India’s 2024 T20 World Cup clash vs Pakistan missing in Asia Cup 2025
Virat Kohli to Rohit Sharma: 5 stars from India’s 2024 T20 WC clash vs Pakistan
From Helen to Aruna Irani: 5 legendary item girls who lit up Bollywood's golden era
From Helen to Aruna Irani: 5 legendary item girls who lit up Bollywood's golden
After Sushila Karki appointed as Nepal's interim PM, China sends BIG message, says, 'respects path chosen independently...'
After Sushila Karki appointed as Nepal's interim PM, China sends BIG message...
H3N2 Flu alert in Delhi: All you need to know about symptoms, precautions, treatments and recovery stages
H3N2 Flu alert in Delhi: All you need to know about symptoms, precautions, treat
This Jharkhand village, spread over 87 hectares, is home to just one family of 40, they receive...
This Jharkhand village, spread over 87 hectares, is home to just one family of 4
MORE
Advertisement
MOST VIEWED
Meet IAS Ambika Raina, as beautiful as Bollywood actress, left high-paying job in Switzerland to become civil servant, cracked UPSC exam with AIR...
Meet IAS Ambika Raina, as beautiful as Bollywood actress, cracked UPSC exam with
From Ritesh Agarwal's 16,000 crores to Deepinder Goyal's 15,000 crores, Namita Thapar's 600 crores: A look at net worth, lifestyle of Shark Tank judges
A look at net worth, lifestyle of Shark Tank judges
Chris Gayle picks his all-time IPL Playing XI, snubs Rohit Sharma
Chris Gayle picks his all-time IPL Playing XI, snubs Rohit Sharma
From Virat Kohli to Sachin Tendulkar, 5 Indian batters with most ODI runs at single venue
From Virat to Sachin 5 Indian batters with most ODI runs at single venue
Step inside Karishma Tanna's luxurious duplex at Bandra, glance at vintage chandelier, European artifacts, sprawling balcony: See pics
Step inside Karishma Tanna's luxurious duplex at Bandra, vintage chandelier
MORE
MOST WATCHED
MORE
Advertisement
DNA ORIGNALS
DNA TV Show: Shifting Lok Sabha polls 2024 focus from development to religion
DNA TV Show: Focus of Lok Sabha polls 2024 shifting from development to religion
DNA TV Show: Amit Shah's doctored video exposes 'deepfakes', a new threat to diverse society
DNA TV Show: Amit Shah's doctored video exposes 'deepfakes' a new threat
DNA TV Show: Analysis of child traffickers' modus operandi in Delhi
DNA TV Show: Analysis of child traffickers' modus operandi in Delhi
DNA Exclusive: Ugly 'Car-Nama' exposed! Showrooms charge extra for delivering cars of high waiting period
DNA Exclusive: Ugly 'Car-Nama' exposed! Showrooms charge extra for delivering ca
DNA Exclusive: India's first Twitter user on her 16-year Twitter journey and Elon Musk's 'adventures'
DNA Exclusive: India's first Twitter user on her 16-year Twitter journey
MORE