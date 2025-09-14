Elon Musk’s xAI conducts mass layoffs, 500 workers sacked from crucial Grok’s team due to this reason

Elon Musk’s xAI has laid off 500 workers from its crucial xAI team. The team members are called generalist AI tutors who were highly crucial to training Grok, xAI’s chatbot. The layoff is part of a big restructure programme.

Elon Musk’s xAI has again come into focus for restructuring its workforce recently, which has reshaped its AI development approach. Two days back on September 12, 2025, the AI company concluded mass layoffs of approximately 500 employees from its biggest division, the data annotation team. The team members are called generalist AI tutors who were highly crucial to training Grok, xAI’s chatbot, by the process of labeling and offering its varied context of raw data, important for making the AI learn about the world and understand it better.

Who all have been sacked from the xAI team?

The tech company sent emails on Friday night, making its employees aware of its plans to reduce its team of generalist AI tutors. The layoff process has been gradual as days before the emails were sent and employees were notified of the same, the Slack accounts of many senior-level employees, including the team's former head, were deactivated. The xAI laid off some prominent senior members of the human data management team, which had been the force behind Grok’s development. The standard wages of the team members usually range between USD 35 and USD 65 per hour.

The email read, “After a thorough review of our Human Data efforts, we've decided to accelerate the expansion and prioritisation of our specialist AI tutors, while scaling back our focus on general AI tutor roles. This strategic pivot will take effect immediately,” the email read, the report mentioned.

“As part of this shift in focus, we no longer need most generalist AI tutor positions, and your employment with xAI will conclude.”

Why is xAI laying off xAI tutors?

The layoff has been happening as part of a heavy restructuring strategy, which is aimed at doing away with generalist roles and clearing space for hiring “specialist AI tutors” who are highly skilled and expert at domain-specific areas like STEM, coding, finance, law, and even other areas such as Grok personality experts and “shitposters and doomscrollers.”