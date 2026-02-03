Elon Musk's X raided by prosecutors in Paris over algorithm and content complaints

European prosecutors have raided the office of Elon Musk-owned social media platform X, formerly Twitter, in a cybercrime probe into complaints over its algorithm and content, with Europol assisting the investigation.

The prosecutors have raided the office of Elon Musk-owned social media platform X, formerly known as Twitter. The cybercrime unit is conducting the searches, with Europol providing assistance. The raid was related to a case a probe launched in January 2025 after complaints about X's algorithm and the content were lodged. The Paris prosecutor's office has said that Elon Musk and former X Chief Executive Officer Linda Yaccarino had been summoned to appear at hearings in April as part of its investigation. In a statement issued on Tuesday, the prosecutors' office said that the search operation was a part of efforts to ensure X complied with French laws.

According to the media reports, the French cybercrime police expanded the probe in July 2025 after reports of sexually explicit deepfakes and holocaust denial content were found circulating on X. Earlier, the Elon Musk-owned company described the widening of the probe as "politically-motivated". It also denied allegations that it had manipulated its algorithm.